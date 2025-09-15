John Swinney urged to back parole reforms that would keep Dundee murderer in prison longer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney urged to back parole reforms that would keep Dundee murderer in prison longer

The Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will go before parliament on Tuesday.

By Sean O'Neil
First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

John Swinney has been urged to back law reforms that would increase the amount of time Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh spends in prison between parole hearings.

The long-awaited Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will go before parliament on Tuesday with a raft of possible changes to be made to current legislation.

One amendment put forward by North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr would have a direct effect on Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh and survivor Linda McDonald.

Mr Kerr wants to see the number of years a lifetime prisoner must serve between failed parole bids increase from two years to three.

The change is being supported by Linda who has fought for years for much-needed reforms to the parole system in Scotland.

Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Linda McDonald was attacked by Robbie McIntosh in Templeton Woods. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Linda was left for dead by McIntosh in 2017 after a horrific attack in Templeton Woods while the convicted murderer was on home leave.

The survivor lives with the dread that every two years the killer is once again considered for parole.

Victims say that the regularity with which they need to interact with the parole system is one of the main drivers of re-traumatisation in the current setup.

A primary function of this new bill is to make the entire Scottish justice system more trauma informed.

‘The ball is in John Swinney’s court’

Conservative justice spokesperson, Mr Kerr, has now written to the First Minister ahead of Tuesday’s vote asking him to back amendments to the bill.

Among other changes sought by the Tories is allowing the parole board to block the release of killers who refuse to disclose the location of their victim’s remains.

Liam Kerr MSP. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Kerr said: “Ahead of the final vote on [the bill] on Tuesday there are still far too many shortcomings for it to sufficiently and permanently strengthen victims’ rights in Scotland.

“Too often the SNP’s justice system lets victims down, and this new legislation cannot be another missed opportunity.

“That is why I have written to John Swinney ahead of this crucial vote urging him to look again at amendments we have put forward to support victims.

“It’s not too late for him to make the right choice and truly transform victims’ rights.

“The ball is in John Swinney’s court.”

The Courier backs amendment

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been demanding reforms to the parole system in Scotland.

We are fully supportive of Mr Kerr’s amendment to increase the amount of time a life restriction prisoner must spend between failed parole bids from two years to three.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Courier has been clear for months that the quickest way to make these much-needed changes to the system is through the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

In addition to the bill, justice secretary Angela Constance has also launched a public consultation on parole reform that will be looked at separately to this bill.

Questions in that consultation look at the possibility of extending the amount of time all prisoners – like Angus killer Tasmin Glass – must spend in prison between failed parole bids.

The consultation is open until November.

