Carnoustie Links tease new look for popular town centre bar and restaurant

Carnoustie Golf Links has given locals a hint of how a popular town centre bar might look on its eagerly-awaited return.

In June, Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group (CGHH) snapped up the former Maxibell restaurant on Park Avenue.

Originally the Golf Inn, it built up a thriving reputation as a busy tapas bar and live music spot.

But it closed in 2024 and was put up for sale.

CGHH bought it for an undisclosed sum and announced plans to make it a popular venue again.

Work is now underway on the transformation of the premises.

Links chiefs say the refurbishment is “coming along nicely”.

And the good news for locals and visitors is that they hope to have the Park Avenue premises open before the end of the year.

Its name and the exact details of what the venue will offer are being kept under wraps for now.

Changes to interior of Carnoustie bar

But an architect’s impression has given a hint of how the new-look interior might look.

One key change will be to open up the restaurant space by removing the internal partition to create a new bar area.

“Our intention remains to keep much of its character and make it a place for the people of Carnoustie to enjoy once again,” the Links added.

CGHH has already spent millions of pounds upgrading Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa, which it bought in 2023.

It is part of the investment the group is making in its efforts to bring The Open back to Angus for the first time since 2018.

CGHH also now owns the world’s second oldest golf shop, Simpsons on Links Parade.

It paid £98,000 for the historic business, which sits opposite the 18th green of the Championship course.

Last week, CGHH announced key appointments in its operations.

Ross Blackadder has been appointed chief operating officer of the organisation which took over control of Carnoustie Links at the start of the year.

Justin Fernandez was also confirmed as the group’s interim chief finance officer.

It follows the departure of former links chief executive Michael Wells and deputy ceo Adair Simpson.

In July, the pair announced they would be leaving Carnoustie to pursue other interests.