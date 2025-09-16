Carnoustie Links tease new look for popular town centre bar and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Carnoustie Links tease new look for popular town centre bar and restaurant

The owners of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought Maxibell on Park Avenue earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of how the interior of the Park Avenue premises might look. Image: CGHH Ltd
A design impression of how the interior of the Park Avenue premises might look. Image: CGHH Ltd

Carnoustie Golf Links has given locals a hint of how a popular town centre bar might look on its eagerly-awaited return.

In June, Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group (CGHH) snapped up the former Maxibell restaurant on Park Avenue.

Originally the Golf Inn, it built up a thriving reputation as a busy tapas bar and live music spot.

But it closed in 2024 and was put up for sale.

Former Maxibell tapas bar in Carnoustie.
Maxibell was a popular Carnoustie tapas bar until its closure in 2024. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

CGHH bought it for an undisclosed sum and announced plans to make it a popular venue again.

Work is now underway on the transformation of the premises.

Links chiefs say the refurbishment is “coming along nicely”.

And the good news for locals and visitors is that they hope to have the Park Avenue premises open before the end of the year.

Its name and the exact details of what the venue will offer are being kept under wraps for now.

Changes to interior of Carnoustie bar

But an architect’s impression has given a hint of how the new-look interior might look.

One key change will be to open up the restaurant space by removing the internal partition to create a new bar area.

“Our intention remains to keep much of its character and make it a place for the people of Carnoustie to enjoy once again,” the Links added.

CGHH has already spent millions of pounds upgrading Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa, which it bought in 2023.

It is part of the investment the group is making in its efforts to bring The Open back to Angus for the first time since 2018.

CGHH also now owns the world’s second oldest golf shop, Simpsons on Links Parade.

Simpsons golf shop in Carnoustie.
Simpsons golf shop is renowned for the multi-coloured ‘golf umbrella’ dome on its roof. Image: DC Thomson

It paid £98,000 for the historic business, which sits opposite the 18th green of the Championship course.

Last week, CGHH announced key appointments in its operations.

Ross Blackadder has been appointed chief operating officer of the organisation which took over control of Carnoustie Links at the start of the year.

Justin Fernandez was also confirmed as the group’s interim chief finance officer.

It follows the departure of former links chief executive Michael Wells and deputy ceo Adair Simpson.

In July, the pair announced they would be leaving Carnoustie to pursue other interests.

More from News

Bayne's bakery on Lochee High Street, Dundee.
Three men charged after break-in at Dundee bakery
Dundee Sheriff Court
Sheriff makes slow justice apology as firm fined for 2021 Angus farm death
Shannon Beattie
Perth killer's ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after 'murder' taunt
Delighted Arbroath and Carnoustie Band members celebrate the triumph. Image: Jacqui Robertson
Arbroath and Carnoustie Band sounds new chapter in 132-year history as Britain’s top brass
2
Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments to bill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Decision time for new bill on parole reforms after The Courier campaign
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
Perthshire wildlife park probed over E coli claims
Lewis Crosby
Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept
Group of people standing around painted bear sculpture
Bear hunt set to be next Perth and Kinross sculpture trail sensation
The round-up includes an outlet closing in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres
The remains of the wind turbine tower near Aviva's offices in Perth. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Aviva to dismantle Perth turbine as probe into broken blades gets under way

Conversation