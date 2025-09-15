Dundee Riverside McDonald’s decision delayed at eleventh hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Riverside McDonald’s decision delayed at eleventh hour

Councillors were due to meet on Monday to discuss the Riverside Avenue application but the meeting was cancelled just hours before it scheduled to begin.

By Laura Devlin
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look. Image: McDonald's

A decision on plans for a fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee has been delayed after a council meeting was cancelled just two hours before it was due to begin.

An application was lodged with the local authority in May seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

The proposed Riverside McDonald's as readers react to the plans
The proposed McDonald’s from the Riverside Drive roundabout. Image: McDonald’s.

The amended application reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

The proposed Riverside site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

This development was granted planning permission in 2022 but never materialised.

Meeting cancelled at last minute

The local authority’s planning committee was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the McDonald’s proposals.

Also on the agenda was an application seeking permission to transform the former Arnold Clark car showroom Dock Street into a world buffet restaurant.

The meeting was due to begin at 5pm and would have been held remotely.

Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, just two hours before an email was sent out to those attending to inform them the reports on the applications had been withdrawn and the meeting was cancelled.

No further information was given. The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.

‘I’ve never seen that happen before’

Speaking to The Courier, long-standing Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson expressed his surprise at the sudden cancellation.

“There might well be a good explanation, but I can genuinely say in 24 years I’ve never seen that happen before”, he said.

“We got a notice just after three o’clock saying the meeting had been cancelled, but no
explanation at all.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’ve seen items being dropped at very short notice because, for example, the applicant or (someone making a) deputation had fallen ill or something like that.

“I think we all understand that but it’s the fact that there was more than one application (on the agenda).

“It will not be until November now until these are heard and I was really taken aback by the cancellation.”

