Dundee Riverside McDonald’s decision delayed at eleventh hour

A decision on plans for a fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee has been delayed after a council meeting was cancelled just two hours before it was due to begin.

An application was lodged with the local authority in May seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

The amended application reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

The proposed Riverside site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

This development was granted planning permission in 2022 but never materialised.

Meeting cancelled at last minute

The local authority’s planning committee was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the McDonald’s proposals.

Also on the agenda was an application seeking permission to transform the former Arnold Clark car showroom Dock Street into a world buffet restaurant.

The meeting was due to begin at 5pm and would have been held remotely.

However, just two hours before an email was sent out to those attending to inform them the reports on the applications had been withdrawn and the meeting was cancelled.

No further information was given. The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.

‘I’ve never seen that happen before’

Speaking to The Courier, long-standing Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson expressed his surprise at the sudden cancellation.

“There might well be a good explanation, but I can genuinely say in 24 years I’ve never seen that happen before”, he said.

“We got a notice just after three o’clock saying the meeting had been cancelled, but no

explanation at all.

“I’ve seen items being dropped at very short notice because, for example, the applicant or (someone making a) deputation had fallen ill or something like that.

“I think we all understand that but it’s the fact that there was more than one application (on the agenda).

“It will not be until November now until these are heard and I was really taken aback by the cancellation.”