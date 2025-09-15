New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site

Plans have been lodged for a new Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant in Perth.

The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is bidding to take over the current Tim Hortons building at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

The Canadian coffee shop opened in August 2021.

Before then, the Dunkeld Road unit was occupied by Frankie and Benny’s.

The proposals have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by Live Mas UK Limited, named after the slogan used by Taco Bell.

If approved, new signs and a replacement roof would be installed on the building.

The American company, best known for its customisable tacos, burritos and nachos, opened in Dundee three years ago.

This would be its first branch in Perth.

It is not yet clear whether Tim Hortons would move to another site in Perth if the plans go ahead.

Taco Bell and Tim Hortons have been approached for comment.

The Courier has taken a closer look at some of the other planning applications being considered in Perth and Kinross.