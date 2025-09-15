News New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site Proposals have been lodged for the restaurant at St Catherine's Retail Park. By Lucy Scarlett September 15 2025, 2:25pm September 15 2025, 2:25pm Share New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5332079/plans-taco-bell-perth-tim-hortons/ Copy Link 0 comment Plans have been submitted to convert the Perth Tim Horntons into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson Plans have been lodged for a new Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant in Perth. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is bidding to take over the current Tim Hortons building at St Catherine’s Retail Park. The Canadian coffee shop opened in August 2021. Before then, the Dunkeld Road unit was occupied by Frankie and Benny’s. The proposals have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by Live Mas UK Limited, named after the slogan used by Taco Bell. Tim Hortons has operated in St Catherine’s Retail Park since 2021. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson How the building would look with the Taco Bell branding. Image: Hone Edwards Associates/Perth and Kinross Council planning portal If approved, new signs and a replacement roof would be installed on the building. The American company, best known for its customisable tacos, burritos and nachos, opened in Dundee three years ago. This would be its first branch in Perth. It is not yet clear whether Tim Hortons would move to another site in Perth if the plans go ahead. Taco Bell and Tim Hortons have been approached for comment. The Courier has taken a closer look at some of the other planning applications being considered in Perth and Kinross.
Conversation