Bear hunt set to be next Perth and Kinross sculpture trail sensation

Perth and Kinross has a new sculpture trail to look forward to, and this time we’re going on a bear hunt.

YMCA Tayside’s Bears Big Adventure Trail will feature 30 painted statues at locations across the region.

There will also be 30 bear cubs, making 60 sculptures in total.

It follows on from the success of the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, which raised £272,000 for CHAS in 2024.

Local artists, schools, community groups, and businesses will join forces to transform the bare bears into unique works of art next summer.

Organisers hope to bring thousands of visitors to destinations across Perth and Kinross.

The 10-week trail will also raise funds to support YMCA Tayside’s work with local young people.

The organisation provides a range of vital services, from mental health support to skills development.

Its Y Centre, in the former St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s buildings in Atholl Street, provides a safe space for around 2,000 Perth youngsters.

Here’s how to get involved in bear trail

As with the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, the bear sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of the 10 weeks.

Local businesses and organisations are being invited to sponsor a bear, support the artists, or contribute to community events.

The project will also include a learning programme for local schools.

YMCA Tayside chief executive Jill McGrath said the trail would celebrate the potential of young people.

“Every bear on the trail represents the support and hope we want to offer to young people across Perth and Kinross,” she added.

To get involved, visit the website, or follow YMCA Tayside on social media.