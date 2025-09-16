Bear hunt set to be next Perth and Kinross sculpture trail sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bear hunt set to be next Perth and Kinross sculpture trail sensation

Hot on the heels of the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, the Bears Big Adventure Trail will bring 60 painted statues to sites across Perth and Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people standing around painted bear sculpture
Supporters and sponsors at the launch of the bear trail. Image: YMCA Tayside

Perth and Kinross has a new sculpture trail to look forward to, and this time we’re going on a bear hunt.

YMCA Tayside’s Bears Big Adventure Trail will feature 30 painted statues at locations across the region.

There will also be 30 bear cubs, making 60 sculptures in total.

Face of painted bear sculpture
Coming soon to a bear trail near you. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It follows on from the success of the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, which raised £272,000 for CHAS in 2024.

Local artists, schools, community groups, and businesses will join forces to transform the bare bears into unique works of art next summer.

Organisers hope to bring thousands of visitors to destinations across Perth and Kinross.

The 10-week trail will also raise funds to support YMCA Tayside’s work with local young people.

young people using Y centre in Perth
YMCA Tayside’s Y Centre in Perth is just part of its package of support for young people. Image: Social Investment Scotland

The organisation provides a range of vital services, from mental health support to skills development.

Its Y Centre, in the former St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s buildings in Atholl Street, provides a safe space for around 2,000 Perth youngsters.

Here’s how to get involved in bear trail

As with the Hairy Highland Coo Trail, the bear sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of the 10 weeks.

Local businesses and organisations are being invited to sponsor a bear, support the artists, or contribute to community events.

The project will also include a learning programme for local schools.

Group of people standing round highland cow sculpture in Auchterarder
The Hairy Highland Coo Trail was a big hit in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Painted bear at launch of trail in Y centre, Perth
Businesses, individuals and schools will play a part in the bear trail. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

YMCA Tayside chief executive Jill McGrath said the trail would celebrate the potential of young people.

“Every bear on the trail represents the support and hope we want to offer to young people across Perth and Kinross,” she added.

To get involved, visit the website, or follow YMCA Tayside on social media.

