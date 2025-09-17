Council quashes claim Perth care home ‘being built to house asylum seekers’

A new care home being built in Perth will not be used to house asylum seekers, the council says.

Construction began in August 2023 on the 77-bedroom Kingfisher House in Dundee Road, which is expected to be completed later this year.

Plans include a champagne bar, cinema, and putting green.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the application in 2021, with Morrison Community Care leading the development.

Care home at Perth’s Dundee Road will ‘not be used for asylum seekers’

Speculation online has linked the project to accommodation for asylum seekers, amid wider rumours about the number of asylum seekers in Perth and Kinross.

The council previously hit out at claims that the area was preparing to accommodate an additional 250 asylum seekers.

More recently, rumours have circulated that the new Dundee Road home would be used to house asylum seekers.

The Courier contacted both the council and Morrison Community Care Group for clarification.

Both confirmed the facility is being developed exclusively as a care home for those aged 65 and over.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We can confirm that planning permission was granted by the council in 2021 for a 77-bed care home for people aged 65 and over, which Morrison Community Care and CCG are developing.

“That factual detail is all we can comment on.”

Karen Tebbutt, operational director at Morrison Community Care Group, added: “Kingfisher House is a purpose-built care home, solely designed to provide private residential, nursing and dementia care services for the elderly, and will not be used for asylum.

“The development will be formally completed this autumn, with residents expected to take up occupancy and enjoy their new, comfortable environment from the early winter period.

“This project represents a significant investment in state-of-the-art facilities, raising the standard of care provision in Perth and the wider region.

“There will be a marketing suite available for potential residents and their families to come and view the facilities and to learn more about the care that will be offered at Kingfisher House.

“We anticipate this being available from October 13, 2025.”

Approval has also been granted to build 72 flats adjacent to the care home at the former Hillside Hospital site.