St Andrews students hit by soaring rents as landlords switch to short-term lets

Fourth year student Jack McNealy claims students are being charged obscene prices as they compete with tourists for accommodation.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University student Jack McNealy talks about the problem of short-term lets
Student Jack McNealy's rent increased by 47% in a year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

St Andrews University students are increasingly being charged “London prices” for accommodation as the short-term lets market grows.

Many students live in rented accommodation during term-time only.

However, they claim prices are being pushed up as landlords cater to tourists and golfers during the summer.

The St Andrews Students Association describes rent rises as “out of control”.

St Andrews University student Jack McNealy talks about short-term lets
The Courier spoke to one student Jack McNealy, who said a 2022 St Andrews housing shortage, which led to reports of students sleeping in cars, has improved.

However, he left his former flat due to a 47% rent rise over the summer.

“I was living with two other people and my rent was £816 a month last year.

“This year it moved up to £1,200 and it’s now being marketed as a luxury retreat.

“In the summer, it’s listed at £305 per night.”

St Andrews students charged ‘obscene London prices’

Fife Council has a no-growth policy in St Andrews for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), a property let to three or more unrelated people.

And Jack, 21, says this is turning more landlords to short-term lets (STLs).

“It’s cheaper to get an STL licence and they make more profit,” he says.

“Landlords use springtime to do renovations while students are still occupying the place, often without communication.

“I heard about a flat of four girls who woke up to find contractors in the house.

St Andrews' West Sands beach.
St Andrews, where students are charged London prices for accommodation. Image: DC Thomson

“The landlord was preparing it to let to tourists but it was terrifying for those girls.”

The fourth year student of medieval and Middle East Studies added: “Most student rental contracts now run from September to May, meaning lots of people have to leave in the summer.

“Even if they’re not fixed-term lets, they’re encouraged to leave by the landlord and some people have received very harassing emails.”

“The rent then goes up to obscene prices. It’s London prices but this isn’t London.”

St Andrews short-term rents ‘out of control’

Jack’s comments follow claims by St Andrews resident Neil Cunningham Dobson that an increasing number of short-term lets are “destroying” the town.

Alice Hodges, president of student affairs at the St Andrews Students’ Association, says the issue is real.

“Students here form a captive market when it comes to housing and short-term lets further squeeze an already limited rental market,” she said.

“Rents are out of control in and around St Andrews and there is simply not enough affordable rental accommodation available.”

She added: “We are working closely with the university to address these pressures but wider change is essential.”

In 2023, there were 1,836 licenced STLs across Fife.

There are now around 1,000 in St Andrews alone, making up 5.4% of the town’s housing stock.

There are also more than 1,000 HMOs, which are often used as student accommodation.

HMOs and STLs together are thought to comprise around 20% of St Andrews housing.

1960s Angus pedal car invokes the spirit of Scotland's most famous race team at…
40 local objections rejected in go-ahead for 11 new Carnoustie homes
Emergency services race to 'police incident' at River Leven
