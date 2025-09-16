Arbroath and Carnoustie Band sounds new chapter in 132-year history as Britain’s top brass

A few years ago, its illustrious 132-year-old history looked in doubt.

But Arbroath and Carnoustie Band can now blow their own trumpet after a British Championship-winning weekend performance.

Dwindling numbers and the Covid-19 pandemic threatened the survival of what was originally Arbroath Instrumental Band and one of the longest-running musical groups in Angus.

It added Carnoustie to the name to reflect its make-up and wider reach after success in attracting new members.

And in March the musicians booked their place in the national championships by winning the Scottish region heat in Perth.

Since then, the band has been rehearsing the competition test piece under the baton of musical director Neill McDonald.

They practised Partita by Edward Gregson up to three nights a week in Carnoustie.

But the players also had to find more than £10,000 to make the trip south.

They expressed their gratitude to the charitable trusts, local organisations, businesses and individuals who covered the costs.

There were 17 bands in the fourth section competition they took part in.

President Ann Ness started with the band at the age of just six and had been a stalwart for more than 50 years.

But alongside the experienced players in Cheltenham were up-and-coming musicians including 10-year-old Dundee percussionist Ivy Braid and Carnoustie 13-year-old Daniel Toller on B-flat bass.

Judges praise ‘outstanding’ Arbroath and Carnoustie Band

Competition judges delivered rave reviews.

The Angus outfit’s performance was described as “clean and precise”.

They added: “The dynamic mastery is the cherry on the cake.

“You can tell that every member of this band understands their role and works so hard to get a brilliant performance such as this.”

The trio of adjudicators said their musicality was “outstanding”.

And there was special praise for the solo sections.

“They brought the score to life with real character and finesse,” the judges said.