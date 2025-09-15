Driver charged after cyclist hit by car in St Andrews

A driver has been charged after a cyclist was hit by a car near St Andrews town centre.

Police were called to the incident on City Road at just before 6pm on Sunday.

The cyclist was not taken to hospital, and the male driver didn’t need treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on City Road, St Andrews.

“The male cyclist did not require hospital treatment.

“The male driver of the car has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”