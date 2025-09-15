Driver charged after cyclist hit by car in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Driver charged after cyclist hit by car in St Andrews

A car collided with a cyclist on City Road on Sunday evening.

By Finn Nixon
City Road in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps
City Road in St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

A driver has been charged after a cyclist was hit by a car near St Andrews town centre.

Police were called to the incident on City Road at just before 6pm on Sunday.

The cyclist was not taken to hospital, and the male driver didn’t need treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on City Road, St Andrews.

“The male cyclist did not require hospital treatment.

“The male driver of the car has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive flower delivery
Fiona Clark
Perthshire woman involved in double fatal smash admits drug-driving
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
Dundee Riverside McDonald’s decision delayed at eleventh hour
Police were called to the takeaway on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 35, charged after 'disturbance' at Dundee takeaway
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney urged to back parole reforms that would keep Dundee murderer in prison…
Ricky Hatton with Alan Bryant's sister Amy, and mum Marie in 2016.
Missing Allan Bryant's family pay tribute to Ricky Hatton as they hail boxer's support
Plans have been submitted to convert the Perth Tim Horntons into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site
Planning officials were unhappy for sight lines at the site near Dronley. Image: Angus Council
New house near Birkhill blocked at appeal on road safety grounds
a performer on stage in a dress and holding a microphone
All you need to know about Stirling Pride 2025 – including timings and road…
Fife Fest 2025. Image: David Wardle
Gallery: Fife Fest 2025 rocked Silverburn Park with Scottish stars Nathan Evans and Cammy…