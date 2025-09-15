Car hire company’s Stirling branch to shut next month

Europcar Stirling is set to close.

It is understood that the Glasgow Road car hire site will shut from October 2.

The car, van and truck rental company operates in around 3,800 locations in more than 140 countries.

It has outfits at 15 destinations in Scotland, including Dundee and Perth.

Europcar says it is “reviewing” its network, but it is not clear whether any other outlets are at risk.

It has also not confirmed whether there will be any redundancies at the Stirling branch.

Europcar Stirling to close

A Europcar spokesperson said: “Europcar Mobility Group UK can confirm that it is currently reviewing its network to increase density of fleet for improved customer availability.

“As a result it is undergoing a consultation with selected members of staff and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.