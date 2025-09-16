Decision time for new bill on parole reforms after The Courier campaign

Parole reforms which could transform the system to benefit victims will be voted on by ministers following The Courier’s campaign.

The long-awaited Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will go before parliament on Tuesday with a raft of possible changes to be made to current legislation.

Lib Dem MSP Jamie Greene has put forward a number of proposals that would help increase transparency in the system – as demanded by our A Voice for Victims campaign.

The politician made his amendments after meeting with the Dundee survivor Linda McDonald earlier this year.

Linda has long campaigned for parole reforms after being left for dead by murderer Robbie McIntosh.

Mr Greene’s proposed additions would see all victims able to attend the parole hearings of their attackers or perpetrators of the crimes against them.

He also asks that victims are provided with a summary of reasons for decisions to release or not to release a prisoner.

The Courier fully supports these amendments by Mr Greene.

An amendment by Liam Kerr MSP to increase the amount of time life restriction prisoners must serve between failed parole bids is also being backed by The Courier.

‘Traumatised by the system’

The former Conservative politician turned Lib Dem has already won assurances from the Scottish Government over Suzanne’s Law.

This requires the parole board to take into account the perpetrator’s failure to disclose their victim’s remains.

Mr Greene said: “We’re so close to making the experience of victims in the criminal justice system a fairer and safer one.

“I have heard from so many people who have been left not only devastated by the initial crime, but also utterly traumatised by how our system can tilt too far in favour of the perpetrator.

“My amendments seek to redress that balance by introducing and strengthening key protections for victims and their families.

“As these amendments reach their final vote in parliament today, I urge every party to recognise that the time for change is now- we cannot afford any more delays- and support my proposals.”

‘A landmark bill’

Further parole reforms included in the bill by the Scottish Government include changes to the Victim Notification Scheme to be more trauma-informed.

There will also be the embedding of trauma-informed practices across the justice system which requires agencies to make efforts to reduce re-traumatisation.

An independent Victims and Witnesses Commissioner for Scotland will also be established.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance called new legislation “a landmark bill” that will “transform the experiences of victims” within Scotland’s justice system, if passed.

“Victims will be heard, supported, protected and treated with compassion, while the rights of the accused will continue to be safeguarded,” said Ms Constance.

“Key reforms include abolishing Scotland’s historic ‘not proven’ verdict for a clearer, fairer and more transparent decision-making process.

“This legislation was shaped by the voices of victims, survivors and their families who have campaigned long and hard for further change.

“Parliament must stand with them and help ensure the justice system doesn’t just respond to crime but helps those who have been harmed to rebuild their lives.”

In addition to the bill, Ms Constance has launched a public consultation on parole reform that will be looked at separately.