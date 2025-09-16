Perthshire wildlife park probed over E coli claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Perthshire wildlife park probed over E coli claims

The investigation is the latest in a series of controversies to rock Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near Comrie.

By Morag Lindsay
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been linked to a potential E coli case. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire wildlife park is being probed over claims a visitor caught E coli and campylobacter at the attraction.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council have both held talks with Auchingarrich Wildlife Park at Comrie since the allegation was made this summer.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a possible incident at the park and are working with the owners to ensure all necessary infection controls are in place.”

NHS Tayside added: “NHS Tayside’s health protection team were aware of a potential matter linked to the park and have worked closely with environmental officers from Perth and Kinross Council to thoroughly investigate.”

Alexa Reid outside the new Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.
Auchingarrich owner Alexa Reid was asked to comment on the E coli claims. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

It’s understood the potential case came to light in July.

We have asked the owners of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park for comment.

E coli and campylobacter can both cause diarrhoea. E coli can also lead to severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever

Both can be spread through contaminated food or water, or through contact with infected animals or their faeces.

Auchingarrich E coli probe follows claims turkeys battered to death

The E coli probe comes weeks after The Courier revealed Auchingarrich was at the centre of two separate police inquiries.

A former park manager, Kevin Campbell, claims he quit his job at the charity after turkeys belonging to him were battered to death.

However, park chiefs Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews insist Mr Campbell was sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

There was further anger this summer when we revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Liam Fair volunteered at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat. He also neglected five puppies, three dogs and a kitten.

Last week, the wildlife park distanced itself from Fair after his second serious court conviction.

He will be sentenced for a domestic assault on his partner next month.

Ms Reid said: “We haven’t seen him since then [when he volunteered at Christmas].

“He did three hours that one time, and he has not been back.”

Probe follows historic health scare

Auchingarrich was at the centre of a major health scare under its previous owners in 2005.

Six children needed hospital treatment after contracting the cryptosporidium bug.

More than 200 people reported symptoms after visiting the wildlife park.

It is thought the victims became infected after contact with lambs.

Conversation