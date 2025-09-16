Perthshire wildlife park probed over E coli claims

A Perthshire wildlife park is being probed over claims a visitor caught E coli and campylobacter at the attraction.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council have both held talks with Auchingarrich Wildlife Park at Comrie since the allegation was made this summer.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a possible incident at the park and are working with the owners to ensure all necessary infection controls are in place.”

NHS Tayside added: “NHS Tayside’s health protection team were aware of a potential matter linked to the park and have worked closely with environmental officers from Perth and Kinross Council to thoroughly investigate.”

It’s understood the potential case came to light in July.

We have asked the owners of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park for comment.

E coli and campylobacter can both cause diarrhoea. E coli can also lead to severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever

Both can be spread through contaminated food or water, or through contact with infected animals or their faeces.

Auchingarrich E coli probe follows claims turkeys battered to death

The E coli probe comes weeks after The Courier revealed Auchingarrich was at the centre of two separate police inquiries.

A former park manager, Kevin Campbell, claims he quit his job at the charity after turkeys belonging to him were battered to death.

However, park chiefs Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews insist Mr Campbell was sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

There was further anger this summer when we revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat. He also neglected five puppies, three dogs and a kitten.

Last week, the wildlife park distanced itself from Fair after his second serious court conviction.

He will be sentenced for a domestic assault on his partner next month.

Ms Reid said: “We haven’t seen him since then [when he volunteered at Christmas].

“He did three hours that one time, and he has not been back.”

Probe follows historic health scare

Auchingarrich was at the centre of a major health scare under its previous owners in 2005.

Six children needed hospital treatment after contracting the cryptosporidium bug.

More than 200 people reported symptoms after visiting the wildlife park.

It is thought the victims became infected after contact with lambs.