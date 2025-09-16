Hopes Arbroath rubbish ‘mountain’ behind High Street shops is disappearing after more than a year

A “disgusting” mountain of rubbish behind Arbroath High Street shops is still blighting the area after more than a year.

But there are fresh hopes it may be about to go after work to clear it up.

The huge pile of material appeared in a fenced off compound at Elgin Place

Last August, residents branded the site a “disgrace”.

One said the rubbish had been “stockpiled” over a number of weeks.

It included a huge number of rubbish-filled bin bags, building material such as plasterboard and soil-type waste.

At that time, locals were assured the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) was pursuing the site owner to have it cleared.

But its latest response to the issue is that the matter has been put back in the council’s hands.

Sepa said it was in the local authority’s jurisdiction to deal with the situation.

And in a brief statement, a council spokesperson said: “Angus Council is engaging with Sepa on this matter.”

Arbroath rubbish pile dwindling

However, Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno hopes there are indications the rubbish pile is being cleared.

It appears to have reduced by as much as half.

The clear-up is thought to be connected with indications High Street shops fronting the compound may be coming back into use.

Signs were put on the vacant units suggesting a Halal shop and takeaway are planned.

There have been no new recent planning applications submitted to the council for changes which may be linked to planned developments.

Councillor Durno said it had been frustrating to see the site so untidy for such a long time.

“A number of people have complained to me and asked why it is taking so long to be cleared,” she said.

“This movement might be connected to the intention for a shop to open soon.

“Hopefully it will mean it’s finally going to all be cleared, but I will be keeping an eye on progress.”