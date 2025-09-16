Hopes Arbroath rubbish ‘mountain’ behind High Street shops is disappearing after more than a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes Arbroath rubbish ‘mountain’ behind High Street shops is disappearing after more than a year

Angus Council and environment agency Sepa had been unsuccessful in having the Elgin Place eyesore cleared since August 2024.

By Graham Brown
The rubbish is piled up behind buildings at Elgin Place in Arbroath. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
A “disgusting” mountain of rubbish behind Arbroath High Street shops is still blighting the area after more than a year.

But there are fresh hopes it may be about to go after work to clear it up.

The huge pile of material appeared in a fenced off compound at Elgin Place

Last August, residents branded the site a “disgrace”.

One said the rubbish had been “stockpiled” over a number of weeks.

Rubbish mountain at Elgin Place in Arbroath.
It included a huge number of rubbish-filled bin bags, building material such as plasterboard and soil-type waste.

At that time, locals were assured the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) was pursuing the site owner to have it cleared.

But its latest response to the issue is that the matter has been put back in the council’s hands.

Sepa said it was in the local authority’s jurisdiction to deal with the situation.

And in a brief statement, a council spokesperson said: “Angus Council is engaging with Sepa on this matter.”

Arbroath rubbish pile dwindling

However, Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno hopes there are indications the rubbish pile is being cleared.

It appears to have reduced by as much as half.

The clear-up is thought to be connected with indications High Street shops fronting the compound may be coming back into use.

Rubbish at Elgin Place in Arbroath.
Signs were put on the vacant units suggesting a Halal shop and takeaway are planned.

There have been no new recent planning applications submitted to the council for changes which may be linked to planned developments.

Councillor Durno said it had been frustrating to see the site so untidy for such a long time.

“A number of people have complained to me and asked why it is taking so long to be cleared,” she said.

“This movement might be connected to the intention for a shop to open soon.

“Hopefully it will mean it’s finally going to all be cleared, but I will be keeping an eye on progress.”

Conversation