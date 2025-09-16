Three men charged after break-in at Dundee bakery

Three men have been charged after an alleged early-morning break-in at a Dundee bakery.

Police were called to Bayne’s on the High Street in Lochee on Monday September 8, with the store remaining closed while inquiries were carried out.

Officers have now confirmed that three men – aged 29, 44, and 57 – were charged in connection with the incident.

They were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, September 15.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men have been arrested and charged following enquiries into a break-in at a shop on the High Street, Lochee, Dundee.

“The incident occurred on Monday, September 8.

“The men, aged 29, 44 and 57, were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, September 15.”