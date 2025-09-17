Perthshire wildlife park bosses hit back after series of controversies including E coli probe

Bosses at a controversial Perthshire wildlife park have hit back at a series of damaging allegations concerning animal welfare and public health.

It follows confirmation that Auchingarrich Wildlife Park was investigated over a suspected E coli infection.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council both said they had been working with the park near Comrie after a visitor fell ill in July.

The Courier asked Auchingarrich bosses to comment on the E coli claims on Monday.

They did not respond.

However, a statement issued on the Auchingarrich Wildlife Park Facebook page on Tuesday addressed the most recent incident, as well as a series of other allegations.

It confirmed there had been an isolated case of E coli, but said the origin remains unknown.

“The family who reported this case confirmed they washed their hands after petting animals in the barn and that they brought their own lunch,” said the statement.

“This was not an outbreak,” it went on.

“And we maintain the highest standards of biosecurity to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for all visitors.”

Auchingarrich responds to former wildlife park manager claims

In August, The Courier revealed Auchingarrich was at the centre of two police investigations.

Former park manager Kevin Campbell claimed he quit his job at the charity after turkeys belonging to him were battered to death.

However, park chiefs Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews claimed Mr Campbell had been sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

The Auchingarrich statement said: “The claims circulating derive from a single senior former employee whose contract was terminated for gross misconduct.

“This individual is currently under investigation,” it continued.

“And we urge caution when evaluating such one-sided narratives in the press or on social media.”

The Courier has approached Mr Campbell.

Park bosses defend inspection record

Regarding animal welfare, the statement said the park was required to pass monthly vet inspections.

It added that reports were available for visitors to view at reception.

It went on: “Auchingarrich is subject to rigorous oversight by local authorities and animal welfare bodies.

“We recently passed a comprehensive zoo licence inspection conducted by zoo inspectors, local authority vets, and animal welfare inspectors, resulting in the issuance of our new licence.”

The statement said Auchingarrich was “committed to transparency” and would cooperate with the police and any other official investigations.

And it thanked supporters for their backing “as we navigate these false allegations with integrity and resolve”.

Auchingarrich volunteer was banned from keeping animals

Auchingarrich has been at the centre of a series of controversies since Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews acquired it in 2022.

Prior to the most recent developments, The Courier revealed the park had taken on a volunteer with a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat. He also neglected five puppies, three dogs and a kitten.

Last week, the wildlife park distanced itself from Fair after his second serious court conviction.

He will be sentenced for a domestic assault on his partner next month.

Pet cemetery fallout was first in string of controversies

In 2023, pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in the Auchingarrich pet cemetery under the previous owners hit out after gravestones and other memorials were destroyed and removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

Speaking at the time, Ms Reid claimed she and staff were the victims of “a hate campaign”.

In November that year, a stag vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been sabotaged.

Supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up by Ms Reid to pay for increased security and fencing.