Perthshire wildlife park bosses hit back after series of controversies including E coli probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire wildlife park bosses hit back after series of controversies including E coli probe

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park issued an official statement following a series of recent allegations

By Morag Lindsay
Rob Matthews and Alexa Reid from Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Rob Matthews and Alexa Reid of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Bosses at a controversial Perthshire wildlife park have hit back at a series of damaging allegations concerning animal welfare and public health.

It follows confirmation that Auchingarrich Wildlife Park was investigated over a suspected E coli infection.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council both said they had been working with the park near Comrie after a visitor fell ill in July.

The Courier asked Auchingarrich bosses to comment on the E coli claims on Monday.

They did not respond.

However, a statement issued on the Auchingarrich Wildlife Park Facebook page on Tuesday addressed the most recent incident, as well as a series of other allegations.

Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been linked to a potential E coli case. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It confirmed there had been an isolated case of E coli, but said the origin remains unknown.

“The family who reported this case confirmed they washed their hands after petting animals in the barn and that they brought their own lunch,” said the statement.

“This was not an outbreak,” it went on.

“And we maintain the highest standards of biosecurity to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for all visitors.”

Auchingarrich responds to former wildlife park manager claims

In August, The Courier revealed Auchingarrich was at the centre of two police investigations.

Former park manager Kevin Campbell claimed he quit his job at the charity after turkeys belonging to him were battered to death.

However, park chiefs Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews claimed Mr Campbell had been sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

Alexa Reid in front of sign saying 'welcome to Australia' at Auchingarrich wildlife park
Alexa Reid: Image: DC Thomson

The Auchingarrich statement said: “The claims circulating derive from a single senior former employee whose contract was terminated for gross misconduct.

“This individual is currently under investigation,” it continued.

“And we urge caution when evaluating such one-sided narratives in the press or on social media.”

The Courier has approached Mr Campbell.

Park bosses defend inspection record

Regarding animal welfare, the statement said the park was required to pass monthly vet inspections.

It added that reports were available for visitors to view at reception.

It went on: “Auchingarrich is subject to rigorous oversight by local authorities and animal welfare bodies.

“We recently passed a comprehensive zoo licence inspection conducted by zoo inspectors, local authority vets, and animal welfare inspectors, resulting in the issuance of our new licence.”

Emu in enclosure at Auchingarrich wildlife park
Auchingarrich chiefs say they’re inspected regularly. Image: DC Thomson

The statement said Auchingarrich was “committed to transparency” and would cooperate with the police and any other official investigations.

And it thanked supporters for their backing “as we navigate these false allegations with integrity and resolve”.

Auchingarrich volunteer was banned from keeping animals

Auchingarrich has been at the centre of a series of controversies since Alexa Reid and Rob Matthews acquired it in 2022.

Prior to the most recent developments, The Courier revealed the park had taken on a volunteer with a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat. He also neglected five puppies, three dogs and a kitten.

Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Liam Fair outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Last week, the wildlife park distanced itself from Fair after his second serious court conviction.

He will be sentenced for a domestic assault on his partner next month.

Pet cemetery fallout was first in string of controversies

In 2023, pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in the Auchingarrich pet cemetery under the previous owners hit out after gravestones and other memorials were destroyed and removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

Grave stones lying on ground, dedicated to Sheba, Pepi and Kara
Discarded memorial stones from the pet cemetery at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Image: Supplied

Speaking at the time, Ms Reid claimed she and staff were the victims of “a hate campaign”.

In November that year, a stag vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been sabotaged.

Supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up by Ms Reid to pay for increased security and fencing.

 

More from News

The former Marks and Spencer is one of 43 closed shops in Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy High Street challenge revealed as 41 shops lie empty
A young David Brown on the garage forecourt in Letham in his J40 pedal car. Image: Supplied
1960s Angus pedal car invokes the spirit of Scotland's most famous race team at…
St Andrews University student Jack McNealy talks about the problem of short-term lets
St Andrews students hit by soaring rents as landlords switch to short-term lets
A red track through plant beds
EXCLUSIVE: Six-figure cost of Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping revealed
Work should begin on the former Kinloch primary site in early 2027 following the planning decision. Image: Angus Council
40 local objections rejected in go-ahead for 11 new Carnoustie homes
Roy Ainslie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife
Sally Spaven, John Swinney and man dressed as Rob Roy with Rob Roy Way arch behind
Pitlochry has new landmark to celebrate the town's place on famous Rob Roy Way
Kingfisher House Care Home in Dundee Road, Perth.
Council quashes claim Perth care home 'being built to house asylum seekers'
Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emergency services race to 'police incident' at River Leven

Conversation