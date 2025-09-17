Dundee council blunder delays Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council blunder delays Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions

The local authority's planning committee had been scheduled to meet on Monday to decide on the applications but the meeting was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

By Laura Devlin
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street which could be turned into world buffet restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A council decision on plans for two new Dundee restaurants was delayed at the eleventh hour because the wrong papers were published online.

The local authority’s planning committee had been scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and Dock Street world buffet applications.

The former was submitted in May and sought permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

Plans for world buffet restaurant were unveiled in February when an application was lodged seeking permission to transform the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street.

The restaurant would be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

Planning committee meeting cancelled

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the agenda was published on Dundee City Council’s website.

It also included reports on each application which had been drafted by council planning chiefs.

These outlined the details of the proposals, letters of objections and support submitted from public, consultations undertaken with public bodies and policy considerations.

How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s.

Both applications were recommended for approval.

However, just two hours before the meeting was set to begin an email was sent out to attendees informing them the reports on the applications had been withdrawn.

And this meant the meeting was cancelled.

The sudden cancellation left Councillor Fraser Macpherson “taken aback”, saying he had never seen it happen before in his 24-years on the council.

Incorrect reports published

It can now be revealed that the reports were withdrawn because incorrect versions were published online.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Incorrect versions of the reports due to be considered by the council’s planning committee scheduled for Monday September 15 were published.

Steel road failure closes Olympia pools
The cancellation left Councillor Fraser Macpherson surprised. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This therefore resulted in the cancellation of the committee.

“The two reports will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.”

The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.

