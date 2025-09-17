Dundee council blunder delays Riverside McDonald’s and world buffet restaurant decisions

A council decision on plans for two new Dundee restaurants was delayed at the eleventh hour because the wrong papers were published online.

The local authority’s planning committee had been scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and Dock Street world buffet applications.

The former was submitted in May and sought permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It was a revised version of a previous application submitted by the fast food giant which was withdrawn in October last year following council feedback.

Plans for world buffet restaurant were unveiled in February when an application was lodged seeking permission to transform the vacant Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street.

The restaurant would be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

Planning committee meeting cancelled

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the agenda was published on Dundee City Council’s website.

It also included reports on each application which had been drafted by council planning chiefs.

These outlined the details of the proposals, letters of objections and support submitted from public, consultations undertaken with public bodies and policy considerations.

Both applications were recommended for approval.

However, just two hours before the meeting was set to begin an email was sent out to attendees informing them the reports on the applications had been withdrawn.

And this meant the meeting was cancelled.

The sudden cancellation left Councillor Fraser Macpherson “taken aback”, saying he had never seen it happen before in his 24-years on the council.

Incorrect reports published

It can now be revealed that the reports were withdrawn because incorrect versions were published online.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Incorrect versions of the reports due to be considered by the council’s planning committee scheduled for Monday September 15 were published.

“This therefore resulted in the cancellation of the committee.

“The two reports will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.”

The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.