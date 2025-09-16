Driver in parked lorry woken by ‘loud bang’ as head-on crash shuts busy Dunfermline street

A lorry driver has spoken of his shock after being woken by a van crashing into his vehicle on a busy Dunfernline street.

Police closed Sandpiper Drive for around three hours after a van crashed into the parked HGV lorry on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Woodmill High School shortly after 7am.

It’s understood that the Transit van collided head-on into an HGV lorry parked near the junction with Sanderling Way.

The van was extensively damaged. However, the driver escaped injury.

The driver of the HGV, who had travelled to Dunfermline from London, was asleep in his cab at the time of the crash.

He told The Courier he was woken by “a loud bang”.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “It was a loud bang that woke me up as I was parked up on my break.

“I had earlier made my delivery to the Amazon depot a short distance away and was asleep in my cab.

“I climbed out and saw the driver of the van getting out of the transit van that had just struck the rear of my trailer.

“The van was completely smashed up at the front as it looked to have hit my trailer head-on.

“Thankfully, the driver was not seriously injured, though he was in a state of shock.”

Sandpiper Drive, a dual carriageway, is a regular stopping-off spot for many long-distance lorry drivers due to there being no parking restrictions.

Sandpiper Drive remained closed until shortly after 10am, as recovery of the van, as well as a clear-up of the scene, continued.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.