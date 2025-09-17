EXCLUSIVE: Six-figure cost of Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping revealed

The cost of landscaping along Arbroath’s Place for Everyone £14 million active travel route has been revealed.

In May, the shopping list for trees and shrubs to complete the transformation of A Place for Everyone through the town was approved in private by councillors.

The Burnside Drive scheme opened last month, six weeks ahead of its 18-month construction schedule.

It incorporates new cycle lanes, pedestrian paths and seating areas between Guthrie Port and just beyond Gayfield Park.

For drivers, the major change has been the reduction of the A92 dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

Landscaping is one of the final elements of the scheme. Planting will continue into next spring to create the full A Place for Everyone vision.

And we can reveal the bill for the trees and shrubs is almost £400,000.

The details emerged through a freedom of information (FOI) request to Angus Council.

It previously said the procurement decision was considered in private due to “commercially sensitive information”.

“Such information is usually exempt as it may be liable to give a commercial advantage…in respect of property, goods or services – whether that advantage is against the authority or other persons,” said the council.

What are the details of A Place for Everyone landscaping?

More than 35,000 trees, shrubs and grasses will eventually complete the scheme.

Those include Arbroath Pippin apple trees originally grown by monks in the grounds of the town’s ancient abbey.

Pear and plum trees will also be planted, as well as the Kidney Vetch food source of the rare Small Blue Butterfly.

The FOI response stated: “There are 36,312 plants and trees being planted by Angus Council parks at a tender cost of £398,532.47.

“Planting commenced in May 2025 and will continue through the winter with completion by March 2026.”

The figure represents less than 3% of the project’s total cost.

The council previously confirmed landscaping spend is contained within the overall A Place for Everyone budget.

Angus Council contributed £4m to the scheme, with the remainder provided by active travel charity Sustrans.

Parks staff have been laying borders in recent days and that is set to continue.

Around 10 varieties of trees will be placed along the route, and more than 50 species of shrubs, flowers and grasses.

These include:

Trees

Corsican Pine

Cherry

Alder

Multi-stem Birch

Oak

Field Maple

Arbroath Pippin

Concorde

Victoria

Shrubs and grasses