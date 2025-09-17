EXCLUSIVE: Six-figure cost of Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Six-figure cost of Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping revealed

The spend on trees and shrubs along the £14m Arbroath active travel scheme was decided in private by councillors due to ‘commercial sensitivity’.

A red track through plant beds
Some planting has been laid on A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The cost of landscaping along Arbroath’s Place for Everyone £14 million active travel route has been revealed.

In May, the shopping list for trees and shrubs to complete the transformation of A Place for Everyone through the town was approved in private by councillors.

The Burnside Drive scheme opened last month, six weeks ahead of its 18-month construction schedule.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel route.
Planting is still to be done on many parts of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It incorporates new cycle lanes, pedestrian paths and seating areas between Guthrie Port and just beyond Gayfield Park.

For drivers, the major change has been the reduction of the A92 dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

Landscaping is one of the final elements of the scheme. Planting will continue into next spring to create the full A Place for Everyone vision.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
A design image of how the fully landscaped Place for Everyone scheme will look at Brothock Bridge. Image: Angus Council

And we can reveal the bill for the trees and shrubs is almost £400,000.

The details emerged through a freedom of information (FOI) request to Angus Council.

It previously said the procurement decision was considered in private due to “commercially sensitive information”.

“Such information is usually exempt as it may be liable to give a commercial advantage…in respect of property, goods or services – whether that advantage is against the authority or other persons,” said the council.

What are the details of A Place for Everyone landscaping?

More than 35,000 trees, shrubs and grasses will eventually complete the scheme.

Those include Arbroath Pippin apple trees originally grown by monks in the grounds of the town’s ancient abbey.

Pear and plum trees will also be planted, as well as the Kidney Vetch food source of the rare Small Blue Butterfly.

The FOI response stated: “There are 36,312 plants and trees being planted by Angus Council parks at a tender cost of £398,532.47.

“Planting commenced in May 2025 and will continue through the winter with completion by March 2026.”

The figure represents less than 3% of the project’s total cost.

Shrubs on A Place for Everyone active travel scheme in Arbroath.
Planting in place at the Hume Street junction. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The council previously confirmed landscaping spend is contained within the overall A Place for Everyone budget.

Angus Council contributed £4m to the scheme, with the remainder provided by active travel charity Sustrans.

Parks staff have been laying borders in recent days and that is set to continue.

Around 10 varieties of trees will be placed along the route, and more than 50 species of shrubs, flowers and grasses.

These include:

Trees
  • Corsican Pine
  • Cherry
  • Alder
  • Multi-stem Birch
  • Oak
  • Field Maple
  • Arbroath Pippin
  • Concorde
  • Victoria
Shrubs and grasses
  • Blackthorn
  • Elder
  • Privet
  • Dog Rose
  • Hazel
  • Yew
  • Wild Lilac
  • Rose
  • Ivy
  • Thyme
  • Sea Thrift
  • Broom
  • Lavender
  • Daffodils
  • Kidney Vetch
  • Sea Campion
  • Meadowsweet
  • Scots Lovage

Conversation