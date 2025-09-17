Kirkcaldy High Street challenge revealed as 41 shops lie empty

Kirkcaldy High Street has suffered mixed fortunes over the last decade.

Like town centres across the UK, it has lost a significant number of large retailers.

Names such as Marks and Spencer, BHS and Debenhams have disappeared for good.

However, Kirkcaldy still has a large number of both chain and independent stores along its mile-long High Street that are worth visiting.

New businesses open as others close.

But there are currently 41 empty shops of varying sizes on Kirkcaldy High Street, between Nicol Street and Dunnikier Road.

Fife Council has begun plans to regenerate the town centre as it awaits details of major UK Government funding.

Meanwhile, The Courier has carried out a survey of which units are vacant.

And where possible, we have also highlighted plans for their future.

The Chocolate Box

The long-standing newsagent and sweet shop closed in November 2024, after serving generations of customers.

The shop is now for sale through DM Hall, which is inviting offers of around £45,000.

27-29 High Street

This unit is a bit of a mystery.

It’s been closed so long The Courier has been unable to find anyone who remembers what it was.

A planning application was lodged 1999 to change its use from retail to a hot food takeaway.

Ladbrokes

The bookmaker closed its unit at 31 High Street when it opened in a new, larger space further along the High Street.

A new let has been agreed but work has yet to start.

Be Uniforms

The shop at 36 High Street sold school and work uniforms.

A sign on the door says it is closed for renovation.

However, it is being marketed for let or sale by property consultants Falconer.

Planet Foodie

The organic food shop/healthy takeaway at 65 High Street opened in May 2022.

Unfortunately, soaring energy costs in 2023 made the business unaffordable and it closed in April that year.

A new rental for the until has been agreed through Canning Vale.

Poundstretcher

The former discount retailer at 66 High Street closed in 2017.

A short-lived attempt to turn it into a kitchen and bathroom shop failed and the store has been empty for several years.

In February, planning permission was granted to sub-divide the ground floor in a bid to bring the building back into use.

However, it was badly damaged by a major fire in March.

Bet Fred

The former Bookmaker has signs in the window directing customers to Cowdenbeath.

Freshways

A short-lived convenience store at 82-84 High Street, closed in 2023 after just three years.

The unit has been empty ever since and the Freshways company was dissolved in 2024.

Royal Bank of Scotland

The branch at 92 High Street was one of several cut by the Royal Bank in 2017.

It has been empty for eight years but a planning application was lodged in July to turn part of the building into four flats.

A decision is awaited.

The bank still has a branch in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy.

VPZ

The vape shop has moved from 87 High Street, to a larger unit previously occupied by Your Move estate agent.

Bodycare

The unit, next to the Mercat shopping centre, closed this month when the retailer went into administration.

Quiz

The former clothes store at 143-145 High Street closed in 2020 when the company went into administration.

The unit is advertised to let through property consultants Falconer.

BHS

Once a staple of UK high streets, Kirkcaldy’s BHS closed in 2016 with the loss of 30 jobs.

It became a temporary job centre in 2021 to help people affected by covid.

It is now owned by Mercat owners Belgate and is available to let.

New Look

The clothing retailer at 165 High Street was forced to pull out in February 2023, when the building’s owner announced plans to demolish The Postings.

Part of the New Look unit goes under the former Postings site, which is earmarked for a housing development.

Fife Department Store (formerly Debenhams)

The store took over the Debenhams unit in 2021 but closed a year later.

The move was also linked to The Postings demolition.

The Money Shop

The Money Shop at 162-164 High Street, has been empty since 2019 when Ramsdens bought the chain.

It sold in 2022 but a planning application to convert it into a hot-food takeaway the following year, was later withdrawn.

Marks and Spencer

A Kirkcaldy High Street landmark, Marks and Spencer closed in 2018 after 80 years of trading.

The empty building was bought in by a lettings company in 2022 for £2.5 million.

And it is now available to lease through Graham and Sibbald.

WH Smith

The national newsagent chain pulled out when its lease expired in 2021, saying it was no longer viable to trade there.

Police found a £6.5 million cannabis farm inside the following year, and months later the building was damaged in a major fire.

H Samuel

The former jeweller at 199 High Street, did not reopen after the 2020 lockdown.

Ryden is marketing the property for rent.

Bodycare

The beauty retailer was based at 188 High Street before it moved to the bigger Mercat unit.

The interior has been cleared and painted and will soon be used as a base by Love Oor Lang Toun, an independent organisation helping to drive regeneration in Kirkcaldy.

Former MP’s office

Kirkcaldy Alba MP Neale Hanvey’s constituency office at 206-210 High Street, has been empty since his re-election bid failed in July 2024.

The unit is available to let.

Get Fried

Restaurant and takeaway Get Fried, closed in November 2023 after just seven months in business.

The unit at 219 High Street was previously a travel agent and then sushi restaurant Koko Shi, which now occupies larger premises nearby.

Clydesdale Bank

The Clydesdale Bank closed its 216 High Street branch, along with several others, in March 2014.

Manifesto

Former fashion chain Manifesto closed its store at 218 High Street in February 2023, blaming difficulties caused by the covid pandemic.

The Bridal Hut

The Bridal Hut closed in August 2023, just six months after opening at 229 High Street, blaming massive building repair costs.

The building is now to let.

The Pet Shop

Another Kirkcaldy institution, The Pet Shop closed in December 2023 after 67 years of trading.

The family-run business blamed reduced footfall and rising costs.

Wilkies

Wilkies closed its store at 228-242 High Street in July 2023 after almost 40 years in Kirkcaldy.

It said sales failed to recover after the pandemic.

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market

Kirkcaldy Indoor Market, next door to Wilkies, closed in December 2023.

The owners blamed the move on high energy costs, the cost of living and a declining number of traders.

Izzy’s Bargain Box

A former retro sweets and gift shop, Izzy’s Bargain Box is closed.

Glen Christie Hairdressing

The business moved to new premises in Hunter Street earlier this year.

AK Campbell and Son

AK Campbell & Son, jeweller closed its store at 277 High Street, after owner Alex Campbell’s death.

Spring Clean Launderette and Dry Cleaner

The launderette at 279 High Street closed several years ago.

It is now the registered address of High Street Holdings Group, Ltd, incorporated in July 2025.

The business is described as IT consultancy, management consultancy and bookkeeping

Mountainlines

Once described as one of Kirkcaldy’s worst eyesores, the former Mountainlines building is on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.

The store closed more than 30 years ago and despite planning approval in 2015 to convert it into flats, it still lies empty.

The building went up for auction in January 2025 with a guide price of £60,000 but its outcome is not clear.

Fatma Lebanese Cuisine

The Lebanese restaurant is 1,492 sq ft and is being marketed to let.

Enlightenments

The Adam Smith Global Foundation’s building gave artists a place to sell their work.

However, planning permission has been granted to turn 287-289 High Street into a constituency office for Kirkcaldy Labour MP Melanie Ward.

Work is under way.

Forth Music

Forth Music closed in February 2024.

The premises at 293 High Street are now for sale at offers over £90,000.

My Cherry Pie

Jeweller My Cherry Pie is still operating but closed its shop at 310 High Street, Kirkcaldy.

Ladbrokes

Another former betting shop, 302 High Street, Kirkcaldy, has been empty since 2020.

Plans for a ground floor cafe with a flat above were approved in 2023.

However, the work has not yet been carried out.

Methusela’s

Antiques store Methusela’s closed in October 2024 after four years at 319 High Street and 30 years in Kirkcaldy.

The building was put up for auction but the outcome is not known.

Bows and Bells

Bows and Bells sold wedding dresses and other outfits.

While the business continues from premises in Kennoway, the shop at 323 High Street closed in 2020 after 30 years.

Baltic Delicatessen

Formerly Jonny’s Amusements, Baltic Delicatessen closed some years ago.

Plans to convert the premises at 331 High Street into flats were approved in July 2023.