Man found ‘unresponsive’ in Dundee city centre taken to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after being found “unresponsive” in Dundee city centre.

Paramedics were called to New Inn Entry at around 9.30am on Tuesday, before police also attended the incident.

Officers were seen interviewing members of the public and standing near the Arctic Bar.

The man’s current condition is not yet known.

One local trader said the man was lying on the ground before emergency crews arrived.

He said: “The paramedic crews were on the scene first and there was a man on the ground.

“He was unresponsive in the pend and I think a member of the public had found him.

“They were speaking with police.

“There were five officers at the scene and they were in and out of New Inn Entry as the guy was in the back of the ambulance.”

One woman said: “The man was on the ground.

“There were two ambulance crews and then I saw police officers with search gloves on.

“I saw them interviewing a woman who I think had first come across the man.

“I hope he is doing OK.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a man was transported to Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “We received a call at 9.33am today (Tuesday) to attend an incident on New Inn Entry in Dundee and transported one male patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was a medical incident.