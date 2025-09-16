Man found ‘unresponsive’ in Dundee city centre taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found ‘unresponsive’ in Dundee city centre taken to hospital

Paramedics and police were called to New Inn Entry at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
Police at New Inn Entry, Dundee.
A man was found at New Inn Entry, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been taken to hospital after being found “unresponsive” in Dundee city centre.

Paramedics were called to New Inn Entry at around 9.30am on Tuesday, before police also attended the incident.

Officers were seen interviewing members of the public and standing near the Arctic Bar.

The man’s current condition is not yet known.

One local trader said the man was lying on the ground before emergency crews arrived.

Police outside New Inn Entry, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Paramedics from two ambulances attended the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “The paramedic crews were on the scene first and there was a man on the ground.

“He was unresponsive in the pend and I think a member of the public had found him.

“They were speaking with police.

“There were five officers at the scene and they were in and out of New Inn Entry as the guy was in the back of the ambulance.”

Man ‘unresponsive’ in Dundee taken to Ninewells Hospital

One woman said: “The man was on the ground.

“There were two ambulance crews and then I saw police officers with search gloves on.

“I saw them interviewing a woman who I think had first come across the man.

“I hope he is doing OK.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a man was transported to Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “We received a call at 9.33am today (Tuesday) to attend an incident on New Inn Entry in Dundee and transported one male patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was a medical incident.

Conversation