Gallery: Stirling Pride 2025 celebrates diversity and inclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Stirling Pride 2025 celebrates diversity and inclusion

Over the weekend Stirling Pride 2025 lit up the streets of Stirling in colour, celebrating the LGBTQI+ community

Stirling Pride March. Image: Mark Ferguson
Stirling Pride March. Image: Mark Ferguson
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

Thousands turned out as Stirling Pride 2025 took place in Stirling city centre this weekend.

Stirling Pride 2025 united local performers, drag queens, families, and allies to celebrate equality and diversity over three days.

The Pride march took place on Saturday, bringing together a dazzling crowd in unity, dressed in colourful outfits and carrying LGBTQI+ flags through the streets of Stirling.

The weekend was full of excitement, featuring drag acts, live music, comedy, busy markets, inspiring talks, and much more.

Sponsors including The Book Nook, Blondie Fizz Burlesque, and Improve with Kirsty Hall helped make the event possible.

The whole weekend was a huge success, building on last year’s success, where Stirling Pride won Scottish Pride of the Year 2024 at The Unicorn Awards.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the action!

The march makes it’s way along Albert Place
Crowds on King Street
Haus of Nunsense
The march passes Smith Museum on Albert Place
Flags were flying on  Albert Place
The march on Corn Exchange Road
The march makes it’s way through King Street
Grace from Turnaround Dance group
Colourful personalities on King Street 
Crowds gather on King Street 
King Street crowds
Turnaround Dance group on King Street
Crowds on King Street
Host Nova with crowds on King Street
Hosts Nicola Meighan & Nova
Pride not prejudice! 
Gareth on King Street
Crowds on King Street
Rainbow sunglasses
The march on Albert Place passes beneath Stirling Castle
Barry McGurk on King Street
The march on King Street
Crowds on King Street
Chloe Roze performs to the crowd
Cheeky Gary Graham on King Street

More from News

Tailbacks on the A90 northbound stretched to Longforgan. Image: Traffic Scotland
Dundee drivers face delays on A90 Kingsway due to crash
MND Park run at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image: David Wardle
Gallery: MND Scotland annual fun run in Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly
Protestors and counter-protestors faced off in Dundee for the first time last week. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Two men, 23, charged after anti-immigration and counter-protestors clash in second Dundee demonstration
Bonnie Braes in Bankfoot.
Beautiful modern home near Perth has huge garden and panoramic countryside views
Allan and Joan Ferguson, of Allan's Chilli Products, at the producers' market in Forfar.
Triumphant return for produce markets in Forfar and Montrose
Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
A height appliance at the scene in Lochgelly. Fire appliances and a blue and white taped police cordon can be seen. Smoke hangs in the air.
Police say fire that destroyed Lochgelly cinema building was started deliberately
Queuing traffic on the A92. A police van is blocking the road.
Driver, 37, arrested after 'serious collision' closes A92 for two hours in Fife
The taped cordon and marked police vehicles at grassy area off City Road in Dundee.
Police probe after 'serious sexual assault' of girl, 17, in Dundee
3