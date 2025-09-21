Gallery: Stirling Pride 2025 celebrates diversity and inclusion

Thousands turned out as Stirling Pride 2025 took place in Stirling city centre this weekend.

Stirling Pride 2025 united local performers, drag queens, families, and allies to celebrate equality and diversity over three days.

The Pride march took place on Saturday, bringing together a dazzling crowd in unity, dressed in colourful outfits and carrying LGBTQI+ flags through the streets of Stirling.

The weekend was full of excitement, featuring drag acts, live music, comedy, busy markets, inspiring talks, and much more.

Sponsors including The Book Nook, Blondie Fizz Burlesque, and Improve with Kirsty Hall helped make the event possible.

The whole weekend was a huge success, building on last year’s success, where Stirling Pride won Scottish Pride of the Year 2024 at The Unicorn Awards.

Photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the action!