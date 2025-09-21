News Gallery: Stirling Pride 2025 celebrates diversity and inclusion Over the weekend Stirling Pride 2025 lit up the streets of Stirling in colour, celebrating the LGBTQI+ community Stirling Pride March. Image: Mark Ferguson By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby September 21 2025, 11:25am September 21 2025, 11:25am Share Gallery: Stirling Pride 2025 celebrates diversity and inclusion Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5332679/stirling-pride-2025-diversity-inclusion/ Copy Link Thousands turned out as Stirling Pride 2025 took place in Stirling city centre this weekend. Stirling Pride 2025 united local performers, drag queens, families, and allies to celebrate equality and diversity over three days. The Pride march took place on Saturday, bringing together a dazzling crowd in unity, dressed in colourful outfits and carrying LGBTQI+ flags through the streets of Stirling. The weekend was full of excitement, featuring drag acts, live music, comedy, busy markets, inspiring talks, and much more. Sponsors including The Book Nook, Blondie Fizz Burlesque, and Improve with Kirsty Hall helped make the event possible. The whole weekend was a huge success, building on last year’s success, where Stirling Pride won Scottish Pride of the Year 2024 at The Unicorn Awards. Photographer Mark Ferguson was there to capture all the action! The march makes it’s way along Albert Place Crowds on King Street Haus of Nunsense The march passes Smith Museum on Albert Place Flags were flying on Albert Place The march on Corn Exchange Road The march makes it’s way through King Street Grace from Turnaround Dance group Colourful personalities on King Street Crowds gather on King Street King Street crowds Turnaround Dance group on King Street Crowds on King Street Host Nova with crowds on King Street Hosts Nicola Meighan & Nova Pride not prejudice! Gareth on King Street Crowds on King Street Rainbow sunglasses The march on Albert Place passes beneath Stirling Castle Barry McGurk on King Street The march on King Street Crowds on King Street Chloe Roze performs to the crowd Cheeky Gary Graham on King Street