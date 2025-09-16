Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to safety check

A safety inspection of the railway track between Dundee and Aberdeen caused major disruption to trains.

Network Rail carried out an inspection on a stretch of the line between Montrose and Laurencekirk on Tuesday morning.

The line was fully reopened at just before 12.20pm.

Trains heading from Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen had been terminated at Dundee or Perth while the line was closed.

ScotRail expected disruption to last until around 1pm on Tuesday.

However, the operator says ticket acceptance was in place the Scottish Citylink M9 service and the 73/73A Stagecoach services.

Network Rail engineers respond to ‘track defect’ near Montrose

Network Rail says its engineers had been dealing with a “track defect” at Craigo near Montrose.

In an update at 12.18pm it said: “We’ve reopened the southbound line (towards Dundee) now too.

“Our control room will now work with LNER, ScotRail and Cross Country to get services affected back on the move as quickly as we can.

“Thanks for your patience this morning if you’ve been delayed.”

LNER’s 9.52am service from Aberdeen to London King’s Cross has been delayed due to the earlier line closure.

The operator advised passengers they could use Scottish Citylink bus services at no additional cost.