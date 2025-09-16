Man, 35, arrested after woman assaulted in Dundee

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Dundee.

The incident happened in the Erskine Street area of Stobswell at around 8am on Monday.

Two police vehicles and several police officers could be seen near the Dura Street junction with Ogilvie Street at just after 8.30am.

They were talking to two members of the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman that occurred around 8am on Tuesday in the Erskine Street area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”