Kinross public to see Cala Homes proposal for 95 homes on old car auction site

Cala wants to build on the former Kinross Car Auctions site after longstanding plans for a retail park were abandoned.

By Morag Lindsay
British Car Auctions building in Kinross
Cala is targeting the old British Car Auctions site in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kinross locals will get a first look at new plans to build almost 100 houses on the site of the town’s former car auction yard.

The Cala Homes proposal took many by surprise when it emerged last month.

The old British Car Auctions site at Bridgend had long been earmarked for a new retail park.

However, no formal planning application for the Loch Leven Gateway project was ever submitted.

And ‘for sale’ signs went up at the site earlier this year.

Plans will benefit Kinross, says Cala

Cala Homes (East) will host the first of two public consultation events on Wednesday September 17.

Locals will be able to view and comment on the company’s early plans for the 9.3 acre brownfield site.

Demolition vehicles at the former British Car Auction site in Kinross.
Demolition of the former British Car Auction site in Kinross started last summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The housebuilder predicts the land could accommodate up to 95 homes, 25% of them in the “affordable” bracket.

Alasdair Hughes, senior land manager with Cala Homes (East), says the scheme could bring wider benefits to Kinross.

Kinross High Street
How will the Cala plans impact Kinross? Image: DC Thomson

“Alongside new homes, our proposals look to enhance local infrastructure, including plans to improve active travel routes between the High Street and the Loch Leven car park,” he said.

Cala says it will also explore options for a “community pledge”, which would provide funding for local groups and projects.

First of two Cala sessions in Kinross

Cala submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Perth and Kinross Council last month.

This week’s event is part of the statutory engagement process prior to a major planning application being lodged.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Cala intends to submit a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A second event is due to take place on Wednesday October 29, again at Loch Leven Community Campus.

Both sessions will run from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.

Car auctions site has planning history

Marks & Spencer, B&M and Lidl were among the names once linked to the Loch Leven Gateway project.

Demolition of the former motor auctions buildings started last year.

The expectation was that the retail park would open to the public next summer.

And housing was not part of the Loch Leven Developments plans.

The British Car Auctions (BCA) yard brought buyers and sellers from all around to Kinross in its 1980s heyday.

However, the site has lain derelict for several years.

Conversation