Dundee Olympia probe reveals ‘substandard work and safety risks’ fears over £6m repair job

Last year councillors voted to approve an independent probe looking into the failures at the city's flagship leisure facility and the first details have emerged.

By Laura Devlin
General view of the Olympia leisure centre from the outside
The Olympia leisure centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A probe into the closures of Dundee’s Olympia centre has revealed concerns were raised over “substandard work” carried out during the £6m repair job.

Last year councillors voted to approve an independent probe looking into the failures at the city’s flagship leisure facility.

It was carried out by Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms.

The Edinburgh-based firm has experience in “several high-profile public inquiries” including advising participants on the Edinburgh Tram, Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries.

Now, an eagerly-anticipated report detailing their findings on the Olympia has been published.

This will go before the council’s city governance committee on Monday.

Legal firm led probe

The investigation focused on the background leading up to the Olympia’s most recent closure in February 2024.

This saw the leisure and toddler pools shut after problems were discovered with the flumes.

A metal rod had detached from one, narrowly missing swimmers.

The pools remained closed for three months whilst repairs were carried out, eventually reopening in early May.

It then also emerged that there had been an issue with the “dosing” of pool chemicals.

The Olympia had only been open for two months following a two-year closure where £6.1m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues.

This included corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The Olympia Leisure Centre is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) on behalf of Dundee City Council (DCC).

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson.

One of the questions examined was whether the scope of the £6.1m repair works was sufficient to address the all the works identified following the centre’s closure in 2021.

The Olympia was closed in October that year due to “unexpected lighting issues”.

More problems were subsequently identified, including corrosion in bolt fittings on the flumes structure.

The report details that information provided shows LACD “voiced some quality and design concerns on the basis that (the) £6 million Olympia project was rushed, leading to substandard work and safety risks”.

However, Burness Paull concluded that these allegations were not relevant to the question regarding if the work carried out after 2021 was of sufficient scope.

They subsequently concluded that £6.1m project was “sufficiently comprehensive” to ensure that all works identified following the closure in 2021 were addressed.

Flume issue examined

The investigation also examined whether the flume work required in February 2024 should have been foreseeable at the time the £6.1m worth of repairs was agreed.

The cause of the metal rod falling was found to be down to a failure of the supply water pipe to the red flume.

However, Burness Paull outlined that they “had not seen any evidence” supporting deterioration as being the cause of failure of the pipe.

Olympia pools remain closed
The Olympia’s flumes and leisure pool were shut for three months last year. Image: Alan Richardson.

The report also detailed that no evidence was found to suggest more comprehensive checks and pre-opening assessments could have anticipated these “specific failures”.

It was subsequently determined that the repair work required to the flume pipework and support was “not reasonably foreseeable”

Concerns over chlorine dosing system

Investigators also examined why the dosing system was not operating as expected when the Olympia reopened in December 2023.

The Courier previously reported that staff at the facility had to be hosed down after a toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chlorine.

Burness Paull’s report highlights that the dosing system was changed to one “which the industry would more normally expect to see in a modern leisure facility”.

However, the “stability” of the system’s performance was an ongoing concern when the Olympia re-opened in 2023.

And investigators highlighted that there appeared to be a difference in opinion between DCC and LACD staff as to what the reason for the problem was.

The toddler pool at the Olympia in Dundee
The toddler pool at Dundee Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson.

The report detailed that some DCC personnel considered that contributing factors to the issues were difficulties in “getting to grips” with how best to operate the new system.

Staff at LACD, however, considered that there were issues including inadequate calibration of the dosing controls and equipment deficiencies.

In their report, Burness Paull concluded that the available evidence did not support the view that chemical controllers were the cause of the issues with the dosing system.

Instead, they outlined that there was a requirement to “bed in the new equipment” and “only through live pool operation that these interfaces could be fully tested”.

DCC leader welcomes report

Reacting to the report, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This independent investigation into the closure of the Olympia was commissioned so that the key issues could be identified and to find out what actions, if any, could have prevented the situation.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“It reveals a complex picture but is clear and concise in saying that the work the council did after spending £6.1m was brought forward because of the opportunity to do it while the Olympia was closed, to save a future closure.

“I am satisfied that Olympia remains a safe, high-quality environment for users and that the management and planned maintenance of the facility strengthen its long-term reliability.”

