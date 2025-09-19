How disgraced former Ninewells surgeon met future King and fronted breast cancer campaign

He was once a high-flying Ninewells Hospital surgeon who met the future King and fronted a breast cancer campaign – now his career has ended in disgrace.

Allegations that Dr Douglas Brown sent inappropriate messages – including sexually explicit pictures – to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy have been found proved by a medical tribunal.

Brown, who is retired and lives in north-east Fife, now faces a decision over whether he will be allowed to continue practising as a doctor.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was held to determine allegations brought forward by the General Medical Council (GMC).

That was despite a criminal case against him being dropped.

The MPTS works to the lower civil standard of proof, rather than the criminal standard.

With the allegations against him found proved, The Courier has taken a look at Brown’s near-40-year career – including 23 as a senior figure at NHS Tayside – with the help of DC Thomson’s archives and details made publicly available online by the GMC.

23-year career with NHS Tayside

Brown graduated from the University of Glasgow with an MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) degree in 1985.

He was listed as being on the specialist general surgery register from March 1999.

Brown joined the staff at Ninewells that same year.

The Courier reported at the time how he had boosted the existing team of three specialist breast surgeons at the hospital.

Within six months, he had set up a clinical study to help avoid painful side effects caused by removing all glands from under the arm in patients with breast cancer.

The new technique would use a simple procedure called a sentinel node biopsy to check whether single glands had been affected by cancer.

He later helped to author a research paper related to sentinel lymph node biopsy, which was published in 2023.

Doctor led East of Scotland Breast Screening Service

In 2002, Brown, as clinical leader of the East of Scotland Breast Screening Service, gave assurances to women waiting for delayed mammogram results.

It came after a Dundee woman claimed she would have to wait six to eight weeks for her breast screening results.

He said: “Essentially, we have a staffing problem in the radiography department that could potentially cause delays, not in the screening, but in reading of the results.

“We are not yet sure ourselves how long delays might be and are currently putting together an action plan to try to minimise any delays.”

He again spoke on the issue in 2004, when it emerged that thousands of older women in Tayside and Fife were being denied routine screening due to staff shortages.

Royal meeting

Brown was one of the senior staff put forward by the NHS to meet the Duke of Rothesay, now King Charles III, during a visit to the Ninewells Hospital oncology unit in 2013.

The future King went to the hospital alongside the now Queen Camilla, as the Maggie’s Cancer Caring Centre is a charity she presides over.

The surgeon was pictured with the Duke of Rothesay in his capacity as director of breast screening.

The Courier captured the moment Prince Charles spoke with staff, including Brown.

The royal visit to Dundee also included a trip to DC Thomson’s Kingsway building to switch on the new printing centre.

Evening Telegraph campaign for early breast cancer screening

In 2014, the doctor fronted a joint campaign run by the Evening Telegraph and NHS Tayside, encouraging locals to make use of early screening tests.

The Keep Cancer in Check campaign involved a series of interviews with clinicians, including Brown and his colleague Dr Jane Macaskill, about the importance of early screening.

Brown’s picture featured in a double-page spread in the newspaper as he spoke about new cosmetic surgery techniques to help women after a mastectomy.

The headline read: “Meet the doctors who help women after their breast cancer surgery.”

The article told how Brown was leading a team operating on about 450 women with breast cancer each year.

At the time, he said, NHS Tayside had the highest reconstruction rate in Scotland for five years running.

Charity cheque presentations

Brown appeared as the face of NHS Tayside’s Dundee breast cancer screening programme several times during his career with the health board.

In 2010, as a consultant breast surgeon, he helped to accept a cheque for the Ninewells breast cancer screening unit after a charity ball.

He was again pictured accepting cheques in 2013 and 2014, from Alyth Golf Club and a couple from Arbroath, for the Ninewells Breast Cancer Endowment Fund.

And in 2015, he was part of a group accepting a donation on behalf of the Ninewells Hospital breast screening unit after three men completed a charity challenge to raise money for the service.

Brown was also pictured in 2008 presenting a long-serving NHS Tayside nurse with a gift of a gold watch at Ninewells Hospital on her retirement.

Dr Brown continued to work as a specialist breast surgeon with NHS Tayside until his retirement in 2021.

He then stayed with the health board in a locum capacity until April 2022, when he was charged by police.

Brown’s license to practise was revoked in October 2023, according to the GMC, and was fully suspended in August 2024, after the allegations against him emerged.

He could now be removed from the GMC register completely, meaning he would no longer be able to work in the sector.

The Courier approached Brown at his home in Fife earlier this week but he declined to comment on the allegations.