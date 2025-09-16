Newcastle apologise for ticket fiasco as Dundee school trip hangs in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle apologise for ticket fiasco as Dundee school trip hangs in balance

'It's a great shame that high school kids in Dundee have been dragged into this through no fault of their own.'

By Andrew Robson
Harris Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Newcastle United have apologised after it emerged tickets were offered to Dundee schools for a sold-out Champions League game.

The English Premier League club last week cancelled several tickets offered to pupils at The High School of Dundee for Thursday’s blockbuster European tie against Barcelona.

The fee-paying school was set to take 45 pupils to St James’ Park after being “approached by an approved provider”, but these tickets were cancelled after backlash from Toon fans.

It came after the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) said it had been “inundated” with messages from disappointed fans who were unable to secure briefs for the game.

Newcastle United have cancelled 103 season tickets in recent days. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

At the time, the Magpies said the tickets were cancelled “due to a breach of season ticket terms and conditions” and claimed the club had no authorised resellers.

However, an investigation by the Daily Mail claims senior figures at the club knew tickets were being sold to schools in Scotland.

The club says 103 season books have been cancelled in recent days after discovering unauthorised reselling by tour operators.

Harris Academy trip

It places question marks over a Harris Academy trip to Thursday’s fixture.

The Courier understands pupils are still set to attend Thursday’s game as part of a group package offered to the high school.

The £299 package includes tickets to Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona, travel, accommodation, breakfast and a stadium tour of both St James’ Park and the Stadium of Light, the home of local rivals Sunderland.

But one concerned parent told us: “This looks like damage limitation for Newcastle now.

“I hope the kids don’t have the rug pulled from underneath them as a result.

“They’ll be devastated if this is cancelled.”

Pupils from Dundee's Harris Academy are still set to attend the Champions League game.
Kirkcudbright Academy, in Dumfries and Galloway, last week cancelled a trip to Saturday’s Newcastle vs Wolves clash due to safety fears.

A spokesperson for D&G Council confirmed the tickets were organised through an external provider, PE5 Sports Tours, and said the decision to cancel the trip was made by the company.

Northumbria Police told The Courier on Monday afternoon it had “no involvement in the decision taken regarding the tickets”.

Dundee City Council say professional tour agencies are “one of the methods used by schools to buy packages or tickets, which are offered to families for purchase”.

A spokesperson added: “Thorough risk assessments are carried out for every trip.

“It would be up to venues or organisers to confirm whether any event tickets had been cancelled.”

The ticket provider used by Harris Academy and The High School of Dundee has not been confirmed.

Councillor Stewart Hunter – the council’s children, families and communities convener – said: “It’s a great shame that high school kids in Dundee have been dragged into this through no fault of their own.

Councillor Stewart Hunter.
“Our schools do a great job of offering a wide range of opportunities for pupils, including trips to football games, theatre shows and other experiences.

“I feel sorry for the kids at the centre of this. They’ve not done anything wrong, and I’m sure many are looking forward to the game.”

Newcastle United apologises over school ticket fiasco

A statement issued by Newcastle United confirms 103 season tickets have been cancelled in recent days for breaching terms and conditions.

“This instance does not relate to the individual supporters re-selling their tickets, but to a batch of season tickets sold to a small number of tour organisers during the 2015-16 season for the benefit of school groups,” it adds.

“The club terminated any third-party ticket provider agreements shortly after the club’s change in ownership in 2021, including some hospitality sales and a small allocation of match tickets for a former commercial partner.

Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
“However, with no formal contract in place for the tour groups, the continued use and unauthorised resale of their season tickets at a higher package price was not detected until recently. Upon being made aware of this issue, the club took immediate action.

“At a time when we are doing the utmost to protect legitimate access for Newcastle United fans, we want to be fully transparent and apologise for this oversight.

“The club has not received any funds above the face value price of these season tickets and has immediately returned seats for sale to supporters who have entered the official ballot for upcoming fixtures.

“Supporters who suspect unauthorised reselling are urged to send relevant information to support.services@nufc.co.uk”

Conversation