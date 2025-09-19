EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry nail technician ‘who tried to poach clients from salon’ loses tribunal claim

A nail technician accused of trying to “poach” clients from a Broughty Ferry salon has lost a claim that she was unfairly sacked.

Kelly Connor, from Kirkton, took action against her former employer, the Lillie Beau nail salon on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry.

Ms Connor alleged she had been unfairly dismissed by the business owner, Kimberly Johnstone, after a breakdown in their relationship.

However, after a four-day hearing, employment judge Michelle Sutherland dismissed Ms Connor’s claim.

The tribunal heard how Ms Connor’s relationship with the salon had been good until April 2024, when the salon received unspecified customer complaints about her.

She was issued a written warning at this time.

Later that month, she went off sick due to “stress, anxiety and fatigue” linked to her work.

Nail technician ‘texted customer saying she wasn’t planning on returning to work’

The tribunal heard claims that days later, however, Ms Connor phoned and texted a customer of the salon, “saying she was not planning on returning to work, that she was going to open up her salon in her house again and asking the customer to come with her”.

Two days after that, it was claimed she messaged another customer to say the same thing.

This was against her terms of employment.

At the start of May, Ms Connor raised a grievance about her treatment by the salon owner.

Then, in mid-May, she attended work and collected her tip jar and work tools – which led to concerns she was not planning to return to her job.

In June 2024, a grievance meeting was hosted by Ms Johnstone’s brother, Barry Reid, who sometimes helped with the operations of the salon.

However, he determined that he did not have enough evidence to find in either party’s favour.

At another meeting in August, also hosted by the salon owner’s brother, Ms Connor said she “still felt the same way (about the grievance) but was keen to resolve things”.

At this meeting, she “denied trying to take clients from the business”, but was presented with a copy of the messages she had sent to them.

This was said to have caught Ms Connor “off-guard” and she was “unable to properly explain herself because of her mental health” – but she again said she wanted to meet and mediate with the owner.

However, four days later, she was sacked, with the business citing the “breakdown of her relationship” with Ms Johnstone.

According to the tribunal judgement, this stemmed from several factors – including claims she had “tried to poach customers” and then lied about this when challenged.

In addition, Lillie Beau said Ms Connor had made “serious and wide-ranging allegations” against Ms Johnstone, and “damaged the relationship beyond repair, given the very close working environment”.

Ms Connor did not appeal her dismissal.

Evidence given by Broughty Ferry nail worker branded ‘misleading’

However, she then took the business to a tribunal on the basis that there had been a “conflict of interest” in Mr Reid dealing with the grievance against his sister, that Ms Connor had only approached customers in a “panic”, and that the breakdown in the relationship was “not irretrievable”.

Judge Ms Sutherland decided the dismissal had been justified, and found parts of Ms Connor’s evidence to be “inconsistent” and “misleading”.

The judge also found that Ms Connor had been paid “in kind” with alcohol and meals out for nail work at her home from April 2024 onwards, and that her refusal to accept that this had any kind of financial value was “disingenuous”.

The judge’s report said: “The (salon) considered that the claimant had tried to poach customers, which was reasonable given that she removed her personal work equipment and sent a message to a customer to this effect.

“It was apparent from the documentary evidence lodged by the (salon) that the claimant had in fact made contact with more than one (salon) customer and was working as a nail technician, and that her response that she had not done so was misleading.

“In the circumstances, there was a reasonable basis for the (salon’s) belief that the relationship with the client had broken down irretrievably.

“There was, therefore, no reasonable alternative to dismissal.

“The decision to dismiss fell within the range of reasonable responses and was accordingly fair.”

Ryan Russell of MML Law, who acted on behalf of the salon, said: “The truth always comes out in the end and the terms of the judgment are damning for the claimant.

“Further applications will now be made to the tribunal regarding the manner in which the claimant conducted the case.

“My client had been through hell the last year, and I am delighted that what the claimant was really up to has been fully exposed.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Ms Connor for comment.