EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry nail technician ‘who tried to poach clients from salon’ loses tribunal claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry nail technician ‘who tried to poach clients from salon’ loses tribunal claim

An employment judge said some evidence supplied by Kelly Connor, who took action against the Lillie Beau salon, was "disingenuous" and "misleading".

Kelly Connor celebrating two years at the salon in 2024. Image: Lillie Beau/Facebook
Kelly Connor celebrating two years at the salon in 2024. Image: Lillie Beau/Facebook
By Lindsey Hamilton

A nail technician accused of trying to “poach” clients from a Broughty Ferry salon has lost a claim that she was unfairly sacked.

Kelly Connor, from Kirkton, took action against her former employer, the Lillie Beau nail salon on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry.

Ms Connor alleged she had been unfairly dismissed by the business owner, Kimberly Johnstone, after a breakdown in their relationship.

However, after a four-day hearing, employment judge Michelle Sutherland dismissed Ms Connor’s claim.

The tribunal heard how Ms Connor’s relationship with the salon had been good until April 2024, when the salon received unspecified customer complaints about her.

She was issued a written warning at this time.

Later that month, she went off sick due to “stress, anxiety and fatigue” linked to her work.

Nail technician ‘texted customer saying she wasn’t planning on returning to work’

The tribunal heard claims that days later, however, Ms Connor phoned and texted a customer of the salon, “saying she was not planning on returning to work, that she was going to open up her salon in her house again and asking the customer to come with her”.

Two days after that, it was claimed she messaged another customer to say the same thing.

This was against her terms of employment.

At the start of May, Ms Connor raised a grievance about her treatment by the salon owner.

Then, in mid-May, she attended work and collected her tip jar and work tools – which led to concerns she was not planning to return to her job.

In June 2024, a grievance meeting was hosted by Ms Johnstone’s brother, Barry Reid, who sometimes helped with the operations of the salon.

However, he determined that he did not have enough evidence to find in either party’s favour.

At another meeting in August, also hosted by the salon owner’s brother, Ms Connor said she “still felt the same way (about the grievance) but was keen to resolve things”.

The Lillie Beau salon in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

At this meeting, she “denied trying to take clients from the business”, but was presented with a copy of the messages she had sent to them.

This was said to have caught Ms Connor “off-guard” and she was “unable to properly explain herself because of her mental health” – but she again said she wanted to meet and mediate with the owner.

However, four days later, she was sacked, with the business citing the “breakdown of her relationship” with Ms Johnstone.

According to the tribunal judgement, this stemmed from several factors – including claims she had “tried to poach customers” and then lied about this when challenged.

In addition, Lillie Beau said Ms Connor had made “serious and wide-ranging allegations” against Ms Johnstone, and “damaged the relationship beyond repair, given the very close working environment”.

Ms Connor did not appeal her dismissal.

Evidence given by Broughty Ferry nail worker branded ‘misleading’

However, she then took the business to a tribunal on the basis that there had been a “conflict of interest” in Mr Reid dealing with the grievance against his sister, that Ms Connor had only approached customers in a “panic”, and that the breakdown in the relationship was “not irretrievable”.

Judge Ms Sutherland decided the dismissal had been justified, and found parts of Ms Connor’s evidence to be “inconsistent” and “misleading”.

The judge also found that Ms Connor had been paid “in kind” with alcohol and meals out for nail work at her home from April 2024 onwards, and that her refusal to accept that this had any kind of financial value was “disingenuous”.

The judge’s report said: “The (salon) considered that the claimant had tried to poach customers, which was reasonable given that she removed her personal work equipment and sent a message to a customer to this effect.

“It was apparent from the documentary evidence lodged by the (salon) that the claimant had in fact made contact with more than one (salon) customer and was working as a nail technician, and that her response that she had not done so was misleading.

Kimberly Johnstone, who owns Lillie Beau. Image: Kimberly Johnstone

“In the circumstances, there was a reasonable basis for the (salon’s) belief that the relationship with the client had broken down irretrievably.

“There was, therefore, no reasonable alternative to dismissal.

“The decision to dismiss fell within the range of reasonable responses and was accordingly fair.”

Ryan Russell of MML Law, who acted on behalf of the salon, said: “The truth always comes out in the end and the terms of the judgment are damning for the claimant.

“Further applications will now be made to the tribunal regarding the manner in which the claimant conducted the case.

“My client had been through hell the last year, and I am delighted that what the claimant was really up to has been fully exposed.”

The Courier has attempted to contact Ms Connor for comment.

More from News

Premier Inn sign
Part of chewed-off ear left in Monifieth hotel reception after assault
Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Dundee City Council facing £30m cuts over three years as budget forecast revealed
2
Joe Garrett, aka Stampy Cat, speaking in Dundee. Image: Julie Howden
Why Dundee is the ‘second home’ for YouTube superstar Stampy Cat
Mohammed Gado
Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country
Brian Kinloch
Perth prison pair in pool ball assault days after TV appearance
Police at the scene of Dundee Road crash in May when a vehicle hit parked cars. Image: Supplied
No other safety measures considered for ‘dangerous’ Forfar street during 20mph delay
A man in countryside with rocks in front of him
Can Cupar flood project help shield town from rising storm risk and drain chaos?
Dr Douglas Brown pictured in 2013 meeting then Prince Charles, the future King, at the oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How disgraced former Ninewells surgeon met future King and fronted breast cancer campaign
Pittenweem razor clam fisherman David Leadbetter. Image: David Leadbetter.
Pittenweem fishermen losing 'tens of thousands' in income as wind farms 'stall' on compensation
Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Crieff care home given five weeks to 'significantly improve' or face closure

Conversation