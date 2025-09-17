Pitlochry has new landmark to celebrate the town’s place on famous Rob Roy Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry has new landmark to celebrate the town’s place on famous Rob Roy Way

The Rob Roy Way arch and bench in Pitlochry's war memorial garden celebrates the town's links to the famous outlaw.

By Morag Lindsay
Sally Spaven, John Swinney and man dressed as Rob Roy with Rob Roy Way arch behind
Sally Spaven of Pitlochry Partnership welcomes John Swinney and Rob Roy himself to the unveiling of the arch. Image: Pitlochry Partnership

Pitlochry has a new landmark to celebrate the town’s place on the famous Rob Roy Way.

The arch in the war memorial gardens marks the Highland Perthshire end point of the 79-mile footpath.

And it promises to be a welcome sight for the many hikers who complete the long-distance route from Drymen to Pitlochry every year.

First Minister John Swinney declared the Rob Roy arch open this week.

John Swinney cutting ribbon at black metal arch with Pitlochry and Drymen written on either side. A man dressed as Rob Roy is waving a sword and shield behind him
John Swinney declares Pitlochry’s Rob Roy Way arch open, with Alan Torrance in the role of Rob. Image: Pitlochry Partnership

It was a big moment for the Pitlochry locals who battled through their own feat of endurance to make it happen.

Guests included Dylan McMenemie and Struan MacCartney, who designed the arch and its neighbouring bench when they were still pupils at Pitlochry High School.

The pair are both 24 now.

Two young people, one seated on bench with Rob Roy Way design, the other standing behind it
Dylan McMenemie and Struan MacCartney. Image: Pitlochry Partnership

Pitlochry area has special place on Rob Roy Way

The construction of the arch was a community effort led by the Pitlochry Partnership.

It was hit by a number of delays, including the Covid pandemic.

But the final element, an information panel, was put in place last week.

It features facts about the trail and local connections to Rob Roy.

Poster for Walt Disney's Rob Roy starring Richard Todd
Rob Roy got the Disney treatment in 1953. Image: Everett/Shutterstock
Kilted Liam Neeson with loch and mountains behind in scene from 1995 film Rob Roy
Liam Neeson stepped into the role in 1995. Image: Tom Collins/Talisman/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

These include Killiecrankie, where it’s believed he took part in the 1689 battle.

He also made one of his famous escapes from Logierait prison in 1717.

Arch will be place for photos and memories

Sally Spaven and Iain Walker of the Pitlochry Partnership said: “We are delighted after so many years to have a fitting terminus to the Rob Roy Way here in beautiful Pitlochry.

“It has taken a bit longer, due to the pandemic. But we hope the hundreds of walkers who complete the trail every year from all around the world will enjoy the feature and take home photos and happy memories of the trail and learn a little of our amazing local history.”

Group of people standing round information board for Rob Roy Way in Pitlochry
Jacquetta Megarry of the Rob Roy Way, left, with Pitlochry Partnership committee members Iain Walker, Sally Spaven, Anne Bartle, Alistair McMenemie, Kate Howie and David Duncan, with John Swinney, second from right. Image: Pitlochry Partnership

Founded in 2002, the Rob Roy Way is now regarded as one of Scotland’s great trails.

It starts at Drymen, in Stirlingshire and crosses countryside that would have been familiar to the legendary Scottish outlaw, including his grave at Balquhidder.

Conversation