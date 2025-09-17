Pitlochry has new landmark to celebrate the town’s place on famous Rob Roy Way

Pitlochry has a new landmark to celebrate the town’s place on the famous Rob Roy Way.

The arch in the war memorial gardens marks the Highland Perthshire end point of the 79-mile footpath.

And it promises to be a welcome sight for the many hikers who complete the long-distance route from Drymen to Pitlochry every year.

First Minister John Swinney declared the Rob Roy arch open this week.

It was a big moment for the Pitlochry locals who battled through their own feat of endurance to make it happen.

Guests included Dylan McMenemie and Struan MacCartney, who designed the arch and its neighbouring bench when they were still pupils at Pitlochry High School.

The pair are both 24 now.

Pitlochry area has special place on Rob Roy Way

The construction of the arch was a community effort led by the Pitlochry Partnership.

It was hit by a number of delays, including the Covid pandemic.

But the final element, an information panel, was put in place last week.

It features facts about the trail and local connections to Rob Roy.

These include Killiecrankie, where it’s believed he took part in the 1689 battle.

He also made one of his famous escapes from Logierait prison in 1717.

Arch will be place for photos and memories

Sally Spaven and Iain Walker of the Pitlochry Partnership said: “We are delighted after so many years to have a fitting terminus to the Rob Roy Way here in beautiful Pitlochry.

“It has taken a bit longer, due to the pandemic. But we hope the hundreds of walkers who complete the trail every year from all around the world will enjoy the feature and take home photos and happy memories of the trail and learn a little of our amazing local history.”

Founded in 2002, the Rob Roy Way is now regarded as one of Scotland’s great trails.

It starts at Drymen, in Stirlingshire and crosses countryside that would have been familiar to the legendary Scottish outlaw, including his grave at Balquhidder.