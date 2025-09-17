40 local objections rejected in go-ahead for 11 new Carnoustie homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
40 local objections rejected in go-ahead for 11 new Carnoustie homes

Angus planning committee councillors considered the authority’s own bid for a £2.3 million development of the former Kinloch Primary School site on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
Work should begin on the former Kinloch primary site in early 2027 following the planning decision. Image: Angus Council
New council housing will be built on the site of Carnoustie’s former Kinloch Primary School to meet the “overwhelming priority” of delivering much-needed homes.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards committee approved a development of 11 one and two-bedroom houses on the Links Avenue site.

Councillors were presented with more than 40 local representations against the loss of the town centre open space.

Those included a formal objection from Carnoustie Community Council.

But the committee unanimously backed the conditional approval recommendation of council officials.

And the decision was taken without the involvement of any town councillors after planning committee chairman David Cheape took no part in the discussion.

‘Town-square’ hopes for Kinloch school site dashed

In 2015, a town charrette identified the old school site – cleared in 2010 – as an ideal location for shops and community space.

But despite initial interest from Sainsbury’s and Greggs, a ‘town square’ project was shelved in 2018.

The social housing scheme will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and bungalows.

New council housing on Kinloch school site in Carnoustie.
The layout of the new housing on the Kinloch school site in Carnoustie. Image: Angus Council

Construction should start in early 2027, with the first tenants in their new homes a year later.

A community garden area is to be developed on the site’s north boundary with Dundee Street.

The strength of local feeling over the loss of the ground which has been used for events such as fundraisers, farmers’ markets and Carnoustie’s Christmas fayre, was recognised.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “Considering we’ve got 40-odd people objecting we can’t ignore that.

“I’m also very aware of the need for more housing.

“It’s hardly a shoe-horn, it’s a nice development.”

Montrose member Bill Duff said: “We have declared a housing emergency in Angus. The Scottish Government has declared a housing emergency.

“We’re proposing to build one and two-bedroom houses, which there is a big demand for.

“To me, that is the overwhelming priority.

“The community use seems to be a bit ad hoc.

“There is still the community garden available.

Former Kinloch primary school site in Carnoustie to be used for housing.
Lime trees alongside Links Avenue will be removed in the Kinloch scheme. Image: Paul Reid

“I think we’ve got conflicting priorities and finding homes for people comes before occasional farmers’ markets or whatever in my view.

“It’s a good use of land. We tried to get retail in and that didn’t work.

“Town centre housing in important and I would support it.”

Carnoustie councillor takes no part in Kinloch decision

However, the decision was made without planning committee chairman and Carnoustie councillor David Cheape.

He had to leave the Forfar chamber after declaring an interest in the Kinloch application.

Council rules prevent local members from expressing any view ahead of a planning decision.

Mr Cheape said: “I campaigned for some time for more council housing to be built in my ward.

“I and my fellow ward councillors were consulted on potential design options for the build on the land concerned and expressed opinion on same.

“Accordingly, I’ll vacate the chair and take no part in discussion or voting.”

Conversation