40 local objections rejected in go-ahead for 11 new Carnoustie homes

New council housing will be built on the site of Carnoustie’s former Kinloch Primary School to meet the “overwhelming priority” of delivering much-needed homes.

On Tuesday, Angus development standards committee approved a development of 11 one and two-bedroom houses on the Links Avenue site.

Councillors were presented with more than 40 local representations against the loss of the town centre open space.

Those included a formal objection from Carnoustie Community Council.

But the committee unanimously backed the conditional approval recommendation of council officials.

And the decision was taken without the involvement of any town councillors after planning committee chairman David Cheape took no part in the discussion.

‘Town-square’ hopes for Kinloch school site dashed

In 2015, a town charrette identified the old school site – cleared in 2010 – as an ideal location for shops and community space.

But despite initial interest from Sainsbury’s and Greggs, a ‘town square’ project was shelved in 2018.

The social housing scheme will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and bungalows.

Construction should start in early 2027, with the first tenants in their new homes a year later.

A community garden area is to be developed on the site’s north boundary with Dundee Street.

The strength of local feeling over the loss of the ground which has been used for events such as fundraisers, farmers’ markets and Carnoustie’s Christmas fayre, was recognised.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “Considering we’ve got 40-odd people objecting we can’t ignore that.

“I’m also very aware of the need for more housing.

“It’s hardly a shoe-horn, it’s a nice development.”

Montrose member Bill Duff said: “We have declared a housing emergency in Angus. The Scottish Government has declared a housing emergency.

“We’re proposing to build one and two-bedroom houses, which there is a big demand for.

“To me, that is the overwhelming priority.

“The community use seems to be a bit ad hoc.

“There is still the community garden available.

“I think we’ve got conflicting priorities and finding homes for people comes before occasional farmers’ markets or whatever in my view.

“It’s a good use of land. We tried to get retail in and that didn’t work.

“Town centre housing in important and I would support it.”

Carnoustie councillor takes no part in Kinloch decision

However, the decision was made without planning committee chairman and Carnoustie councillor David Cheape.

He had to leave the Forfar chamber after declaring an interest in the Kinloch application.

Council rules prevent local members from expressing any view ahead of a planning decision.

Mr Cheape said: “I campaigned for some time for more council housing to be built in my ward.

“I and my fellow ward councillors were consulted on potential design options for the build on the land concerned and expressed opinion on same.

“Accordingly, I’ll vacate the chair and take no part in discussion or voting.”