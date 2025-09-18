Perthshire Planning Ahead: Glamping pods, Perth Taco Bell and Dunning dog park

Plans have been lodged for two glamping pods in the grounds of a home at East Balnacraig, Fortingall.

Applicant Ruaraidh Dewar says the high-quality visitor accommodation will boost tourism in the area and form part of his retirement plan.

A supporting statement says the pods would be fully accessible, support local businesses by increasing footfall, and complement the character of the wider area.

It added: “The very nature of glamping proposals encourages outdoor recreation and spending time in nature, which provides a multitude of benefits to personal wellbeing, mental health and appreciation/ respect of the natural environment.”

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the proposal.

Bridge of Earn Tennis Club bids to build new court

Bridge of Earn Tennis Club is proposing a new hitting fence and mini tennis court.

Plans for the Victory Park site also include replacing the existing timber fence.

The club currently has two full-sized courts adjacent to the bowling club in Main Street.

The proposed mini tennis court would be built to the rear of the existing courts.

A public consultation will run until October 2.

Dunning pub granted permission for annexe

The Kirkstyle Inn has been granted permission to continue operating accommodation in a former house.

The building, once a former fruit and vegetable shop, is located in Kirkstyle Square next to the bar.

A supporting statement says the annexe “has been essential to keep the Kirkstyle Inn operable.”

It added: “During very testing times, the addition of extra costs, tighter margins etc would mean we would have to consider the future if the accommodation was not given permission.”

Perth and Kinross Council gave its approval on condition that the annexe is used solely in conjunction with the Kirkstyle Inn and operates in line with the submitted drawings and documents.

New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Tim Hortons site

Taco Bell has launched a bid to take over the Dunkeld Road unit currently occupied by Tim Hortons.

The Canadian coffee shop chain opened in Perth in August 2021.

The proposals have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by Live Mas UK Limited, named after the slogan used by Taco Bell.

If approved, it would be the fast food chain’s first branch in Perth.

A public consultation will run until October 2.

‘Secure and safe’ dog park planned for Dunning

A field just over a mile from Dunning could be developed into a secure dog exercise park if plans are approved.

The 7,000sqm site would feature a timber shed, a car park, and secure fencing.

Access to the car park would be controlled through a coded lock system available via a booking app.

A two-metre tall hedge already screens the field from the road.

A supporting statement said: “The use of the site solely relates to dog owners exercising and training their dogs while being able to enjoy the countryside and the fantastic views.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Aberfeldy glamping pods

Bridge of Earn tennis court

Dunning pub

Perth Taco Bell

Dunning dog park