Lifeboat and coastguard teams search Aberdour beach as missing man traced

The RNLI, a helicopter and coastguard teams have been searching for the missing person.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Silver Sands at Aberdour
The Silver Sands at Aberdour. Image: Kim Cessford

Emergency services, including the RNLI, a helicopter and coastguard teams, have been searching for a missing person at a Fife beach.

Kinghorn lifeboat and coastguard teams from Leven and St Andrews, as well as a coastguard helicopter, searched the area around Silver Sands Beach at Aberdour on Tuesday afternoon.

They were looking for Marc Stewart, 51, who was reported missing from Bishopton, Renfrewshire.

Mr Stewart, who was last seen around 10.15am on Monday, has now been traced safe.

He was believed to have travelled to the Dunfermline area.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “We launched Kinghorn lifeboat and sent out coastguard teams to assist police with an ongoing incident at Silver Sands at Aberdour.”

Police have confirmed that Mr Stewart has been traced.

Conversation