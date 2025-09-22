Gallery: Top highlights from Dundee University Freshers Week 2025

Freshers Week 2025 at the University of Dundee drew thousands of new and returning students to a series of organised events.

The week-long programme featured a range of themed social events, including the Official Freshers Opening Party, a 2000s Frat Party, Mr Worldwide Party featuring Pitbull-themed music, Skint, ABBA Night, Dems, and a Freshers Closing Party.

Designed to help students settle into university life, the events offered opportunities to meet new people, explore campus culture, and engage in the wider student community before the start of the academic year.

Dundee University student executive said:

‘Freshers’ Week has shown the best of Dundee student life, with thousands joining us for events, club nights, societies, and campaigns’

Photographs supplied by Eva Gilliland Operating Under EOC Productions LTD on behalf of DUSA.