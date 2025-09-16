Princess Anne to visit three Dunfermline locations later this month

Princess Anne is to visit Dunfermline later this month as part of a tour that includes Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal will be in Dunfermline for three official engagements on September 26.

She will re-dedicate the Dunfermline War Memorial on Monastery Street on the occasion of its centenary.

Princess Anne to visit Dunfermline War Memorial

The memorial has undergone £195,000 of vital repairs in time for its centenary.

The First World War memorial stands in the shadow of Dunfermline Abbey and is historically significant.

It contains 610 soldiers killed between 1914 and 1918 and is the focal point for Dunfermline’s annual Remembrance Sunday events.

Later that day the princess, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, will open 154 (Scottish) Regiment Regimental Headquarters in Elgin Street.

Princess Royal will attend Babcock International dinner

On the same day, as patron of the Vine Trust, she will attend a 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock International in Rosyth Dockyard.

Earlier this month, The Courier revealed that the UK is in “advanced talks” to build warships for Denmark and Sweden at the dockyard.

Defence firm Babcock International is bidding to build Type-31 frigates for the two countries.

If successful, the Fife dockyard could benefit from a contract worth millions of pounds.

This will be the Princess Royal’s second local visit in less than two years, after she visited four different locations in Tayside and Fife in January 2024.