1960s Angus pedal car invokes the spirit of Scotland’s most famous race team at glorious Goodwood

An Ecurie Ecosse blue Austin J40 pedal car was among a field of almost 70 tiny racers in one of the highlights at the Goodwood Revival classic motor racing festival.

By Graham Brown
A young David Brown on the garage forecourt in Letham in his J40 pedal car. Image: Supplied
A 56-year-old Angus pedal car has carried the spirit of Scotland’s most famous motor racing team at glorious Goodwood.

Each year, a crowd of around 150,000 joins the Goodwood Revival celebration to watch historic cars worth millions of pounds battle it out on track.

But it is the sight of 70 Austin J40 pedal cars in the Settrington Cup which is always a highlight.

Austin J40 pedal cars at Goodwood Revival festival.
The Austin J40 pedal cars line up at Goodwood. Image: Ross Mackay

The spectacle of young drivers furiously pedalling the vintage toys along the Goodwood straight is a crowd favourite.

At the weekend, the field included Arbroath man David Brown’s immaculate J40.

The RAF veteran painstakingly restored his childhood pride and joy in the iconic metallic flag blue colours of legendary race team Ecurie Ecosse.

And the young pilot he trusted with the treasured machine made the remarkable leap from Goodwood reserve list to second overall in the prestigious race.

Goodwood Revival entry was a dream

David, 59, said: “My parents had the garage in Letham and I’ve had my J40 since I was four.

“I finally got round to restoring it a few years ago and the colour was an easy choice. There’s no team more famous in Scottish motorsport history than Ecurie Ecosse.”

Austin J40 pedal car.
David Brown’s J40 in restoration. Image: Supplied
Austion J40 pedal car in Ecurie Ecosse blue.
And the finished pedal car. Image: Supplied

Dave added: “Taking it to the Settrington Cup at Goodwood was always a dream.

“But my son has just turned 18 and is over six feet tall, so it would have been an impossible squeeze – and he’s well over the age limit.”

However, through a mutual friend, Dave was able to realise the dream of Edinburgh eight-year-old George Mackay

“When George’s dad, Ross, got in touch to ask if George might be able to compete in my J40 at Goodwood I didn’t even have to think about it,” Dave added.

Austin J40 pedal car at Goodwood Revival motor racing festival.
Young George Mackay race ready at the Goodwood Revival. Image: Ross Mackay

“The whole thing came together quite late so there was huge excitement when he made it onto the entry list.”

Offshore installations worker Dave missed the chance to be George’s Goodwood pit crew as he was working thousands of miles away off the coast of Africa.

But he was glued to the event’s live stream to see the youngster speed from 52nd place on Saturday’s grid to seventh.

And the George Watson’s College pupil powered from 19th to 5th in Sunday’s second race for a combined second overall.

Austin J40 pedal car at Goodwood race circuit.
The Angus J40 on the Goodwood grid. Image: Ross Mackay

“We were all so chuffed for George,” said Dave. “Reserve list to the podium is the stuff of dreams.

“He put so much effort into practising and being ready for Goodwood.

“It’s a daunting thing for all the youngsters, but George just put the head down and got those legs going.”

In honour of Ecurie Ecosse’s most famous victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1950s, three flag blue J40s even carried the white nose stripes the team used to distinguish their Jaguars during the legendary event.

Arbriath man Dave Brown with Austin J40 pedal car.
Dave Brown recreated a childhood photo after his J40 restoration. Image: Supplied

“I probably had a lot of motor racing dreams when I was tinkering with my pedal car outside my dad’s petrol station in Letham as a lad,” said Dave.

“But I doubt any of them would have ever involved my Ecurie Ecosse blue J40 having Goodwood race history.”

Conversation