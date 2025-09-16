Emergency services race to ‘police incident’ at River Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency services race to ‘police incident’ at River Leven

Two fire appliances and a special resources fire unit along with Police Scotland and HM Coastguard are also at the scene

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, are involved in a “police incident” at the River Leven in Leven.

Leven swimming pool has been closed to the public to allow emergency services to use the car park as a base.

Emergency services including Police Scotland,  HMJ Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and CID are all at the scene at The Promenade Leven.

Eye-witness reports all mention seeing divers in wetsuits entering the water.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this stage which began around 7.20pm.

Fire brigade and coastguard at the scene

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have sent two fire appliances and a special resources appliance to Leven Swimming Pool.

Police, fire brigade and HM Coastguard are all at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This is due to an ongoing police incident which was reported to us at 7.19pm.

“We cannot give any further details at the moment.”

The appliances are from Methil and Kirkcaldy.

Eye-witnesses are reporting that the pool has been sealed off by police to prevent anyone from entering.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “We have volunteer coastguard units from Queensferry, Leven and St Andrews assisting Police Scotland with a police incident at the riverside at Leven.

“We cannot give any further details at this stage.”

They confirmed the incident is not in the pool itself but at the river nearby.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.
 Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

