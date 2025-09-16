Emergency services race to ‘police incident’ at River Leven

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, are involved in a “police incident” at the River Leven in Leven.

Leven swimming pool has been closed to the public to allow emergency services to use the car park as a base.

Emergency services including Police Scotland, HMJ Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and CID are all at the scene at The Promenade Leven.

Eye-witness reports all mention seeing divers in wetsuits entering the water.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this stage which began around 7.20pm.

Fire brigade and coastguard at the scene

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have sent two fire appliances and a special resources appliance to Leven Swimming Pool.

“This is due to an ongoing police incident which was reported to us at 7.19pm.

“We cannot give any further details at the moment.”

The appliances are from Methil and Kirkcaldy.

Eye-witnesses are reporting that the pool has been sealed off by police to prevent anyone from entering.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “We have volunteer coastguard units from Queensferry, Leven and St Andrews assisting Police Scotland with a police incident at the riverside at Leven.

“We cannot give any further details at this stage.”

They confirmed the incident is not in the pool itself but at the river nearby.

