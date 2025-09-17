Man, 29, found dead in Dundee flat

A 29-year-old man has been found dead in a flat in Dundee.

Police were called to Hilltown Terrace at around 11pm on Monday after the man’s body was found in a property nearby.

Officers were seen in the area around the Hilltown Court multi overnight.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, but the death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Monday, we received a report of the death of a 29-year-old man at a property on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”