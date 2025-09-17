News Man, 29, found dead in Dundee flat Police were called to Hilltown Terrace at around 11pm on Monday. By James Simpson September 17 2025, 1:36pm September 17 2025, 1:36pm Share Man, 29, found dead in Dundee flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5333613/man-dead-flat-hilltown-dundee/ Copy Link Police near Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 29-year-old man has been found dead in a flat in Dundee. Police were called to Hilltown Terrace at around 11pm on Monday after the man’s body was found in a property nearby. Officers were seen in the area around the Hilltown Court multi overnight. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, but the death is not thought to be suspicious. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Monday, we received a report of the death of a 29-year-old man at a property on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. “The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”