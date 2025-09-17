Teenager, 17, charged after major emergency response in Leven

A teenager has been charged after a major emergency response to an incident in Leven.

Police, fire and coastguard teams were called to an area near the River Leven and Levenmouth Swimming Pool on Tuesday night.

Emergency services spent several hours at the scene, with divers seen entering the water.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of concern for a person on the A955 near the River Leven.

“A 17-year-old female was traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with breach of bail conditions.”