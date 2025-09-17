News Teenager, 17, charged after major emergency response in Leven Police, fire and coastguard teams were called to an area near the River Leven on Tuesday. By James Simpson September 17 2025, 9:48am September 17 2025, 9:48am Share Teenager, 17, charged after major emergency response in Leven Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5333626/teenager-charged-emergency-response-leven/ Copy Link Emergency services at the incident in Leven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A teenager has been charged after a major emergency response to an incident in Leven. Police, fire and coastguard teams were called to an area near the River Leven and Levenmouth Swimming Pool on Tuesday night. Emergency services spent several hours at the scene, with divers seen entering the water. Police taped the area off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged following the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of concern for a person on the A955 near the River Leven. “A 17-year-old female was traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with breach of bail conditions.”