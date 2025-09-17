Police probe claims woman attacked dog on Crieff street

Police have launched an investigation into reports a woman attacked a dog on a Crieff street.

Locals reported seeing the woman kicking and punching the dog several times on Duchlage Road at around 9am on Tuesday.

It is claimed the dog was attacked after pulling on its lead.

One eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier: “I was waiting at the traffic lights at around 9am on Duchlage Road while taking the kids to school.

“I noticed a woman with a child and a young white Labrador-type dog.

Woman ‘punched and kicked dog several times’

“I was admiring how beautiful the dog was when it became excited and started pulling on the lead.

“The woman yanked it towards her aggressively, then began punching and kicking it several times.

“They walked a few more metres, and when the dog pulled again, she yanked it back.

“She punched and kicked it several more times, all while the child stood watching, as though this behaviour was normal to them.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a woman hitting a dog around 9am on Tuesday on Duchlage Road, Crieff.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”