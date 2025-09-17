News Man, 59, charged after ‘glassing’ at Broughty Ferry pub A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at the Jolly's Hotel Wetherspoon. By James Simpson September 17 2025, 10:05am September 17 2025, 10:05am Share Man, 59, charged after ‘glassing’ at Broughty Ferry pub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5333643/man-charged-glassing-jollys-broughty-ferry/ Copy Link Police were called to the Broughty Ferry pub. Image: Alan Richardson A 59-year-old man has been charged after allegedly glassing another man during a pub attack in Broughty Ferry. Police were called to Jolly’s Hotel on Gray Street following the incident on September 3. A 61-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The 59-year-old is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month in connection with the incident at the Wetherspoons pub. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.35pm on Wednesday September 3, officers received a report of an assault at a premises on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. “A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital. “A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday September 29.”