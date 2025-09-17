Man, 59, charged after ‘glassing’ at Broughty Ferry pub

A 59-year-old man has been charged after allegedly glassing another man during a pub attack in Broughty Ferry.

Police were called to Jolly’s Hotel on Gray Street following the incident on September 3.

A 61-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The 59-year-old is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month in connection with the incident at the Wetherspoons pub.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.35pm on Wednesday September 3, officers received a report of an assault at a premises on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

“A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday September 29.”