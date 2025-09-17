Stirling tanning firm’s video to be removed over ‘misleading’ sunbed cancer claims

A Stirling sunbed salon chain advert made “misleading” and “irresponsible” claims about sunbeds and cancer, a watchdog has ruled.

Indigo Sun was reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over an animated video titled “The Health Benefits of Tanning”.

The advert, which appeared on the Indigo Sun website, will now be withdrawn.

It claimed UV light from tanning beds “stimulates vitamin D production”, responsible use of sunbeds “brings major health benefits”, and sunbed use was “not associated with melanoma mortality”.

A University of Edinburgh study was also referenced to state that UV exposure was linked to “reduced deaths from cancer and heart disease” and sunbed users “showed a 15% lower risk of all-cause mortality”.

The complaint was made by Dr Amy Perkins, a dermatology specialist for NHS Forth Valley, who believed the study was used out of context.

She previously told The Sunday Post that she decided to act after young skin cancer patients told her they had been told that tanning would enhance their health by giving them high doses of Vitamin D.

Advert did not ‘sufficiently highlight’ sunbed risks

The ASA concluded that the Indigo Sun advert made “misleading and unsubstantiated claims” about the health benefits of sunbed use.

It was also decided the advert did not “sufficiently highlight” the health risks of sunbed use, and promoting sunbed use as the primary way to increase vitamin D levels was “irresponsible”.

The ruling read: “Because the ad omitted information on official advice from public health bodies about the risks of sunbeds, whilst creating an overall impression that the health benefits of using sunbeds significantly outweighed the risks, we concluded that it was irresponsible.”

The University of Edinburgh study, which Indigo Sun believed substantiated the claims, was also found to have limitations as it was based on questionnaire results, and the age range was not representative of the UK population.

The watchdog also highlighted it was intended to analyse the link between UV exposure and deaths in older adults, which “differed significantly” from the advert’s claims.

ASA said the advert must not appear again in its current form and told Indigo Sun to ensure “they did not make misleading or irresponsible claims about the health benefits that could be obtained from the use of sunbeds”.

Indigo Sun first opened in 1993 in Stirling, and is still headquartered there.

Today it claims to have over 100 locations across the UK, including three branches in Dundee, two each in Perth and Glenrothes, one in Cupar and one in Kirckaldy.

Stirling firm Indigo Sun agrees to remove advert

Indigo Sun confirmed the advert will not be used again, but said the company “respectfully disagrees with certain aspects of the ASA’s conclusions”.

Chief executive Frank Taylor said: “We respect the ASA’s role and accept the outcome of their review.

“We will remove the video and are taking on board the feedback provided.

“That said, we remain disappointed that a peer-reviewed study conducted by the University of Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most respected academic institutions, and based on UK Biobank data from over 360,000 participants, was not considered sufficient evidence to support the claims made.

“Our intention was always to share the science, not to make exaggerated or irresponsible assertions.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook