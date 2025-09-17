How Dundee schools became embroiled in Newcastle United tickets row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How Dundee schools became embroiled in Newcastle United tickets row

The High School of Dundee and Harris Academy were set to take pupils to Thursday's Champions League tie at St James' Park.

Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Newcastle United fans hit out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona. Image: Craig Cowan/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By Andrew Robson

Two Dundee schools have been caught up in a storm after being offered tickets to Newcastle United’s sold-out Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The English Premier League club last week cancelled several tickets offered to pupils at The High School of Dundee for Thursday’s blockbuster tie after backlash from supporters.

Toon fans were up in arms after it emerged the fee-paying school was set to take 45 pupils to St James’ Park, just days after 110,000 fans had been in an online queue for the remaining seats.

However, Harris Academy still planned to take pupils to the game, and parents were told the trip was still going ahead on Monday evening.

But less than 24 hours later, the plug was pulled on the trip for safety reasons, leaving pupils gutted.

The fiasco has brought into question how two Dundee schools acquired the sought-after briefs and were singled out “through no fault of their own”, according to the city’s education chief.

Which companies are behind the St James’ Park school trips?

An investigation by the Daily Mail names two tour operators that have offered Newcastle United tickets to schools in Scotland for more than a decade.

Glasgow-based Premiership Experience and Edinburgh-based PE5 Sports Tours were named as the “usual two groups” in a club email.

This was despite the Magpies claiming these companies have sailed under the radar without a formal contract in place since the 2015/16 season.

A letter sent to parents of Harris Academy on Tuesday afternoon, seen by The Courier, names Premiership Experience as the tour operator for its cancelled trip.

Premiership Experience’s website advertises packages from several English Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The High School of Dundee was set to send 45 pupils to a Newcastle United game.
High School of Dundee was set to send 45 pupils to a Newcastle United game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Owned by Kieran Coyle, nephew of former Dundee United player and Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle, Premiership Experience was set up in 2012.

According to the firm’s website, the “award-winning” firm is the UK’s top provider of Premier League tours.

It also offers performing arts, rugby, tennis, and other educational tours and set up a Shanghai office in 2016.

The Courier asked the firm on Monday how it obtains tickets for Premier League games, but did not receive a response.

Harris Academy.
Harris Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Similarly, Kirkcudbright Academy in Dumfries and Galloway cancelled a trip to Saturday’s Newcastle versus Wolves clash due to safety fears.

D&G Council confirmed the tickets were organised through an external provider, PE5 Sports Tours, and said the decision to cancel the trip was made by the company.

It’s understood that the High School of Dundee’s Tyneside excursion was also organised via PE5 Sports Tours.

The fee-paying school previously said it was “approached by an approved provider” and the tickets were bought as part of a group package.

What have Newcastle United said?

After the High School of Dundee tickets came to light last week, Newcastle United initially said the club do not have any authorised resellers.

The Magpies cancelled “a number of tickets” due to a breach of terms and conditions in the wake of fan backlash.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the club confirmed a total of 103 tickets had been cancelled in recent days.

The statement explained the tickets were not connected to individual supporters, but rather a batch of tickets sold to tour organisers during the 2015/16 season for school groups.

Newcastle apologise for ticket fiasco as Dundee school trip hangs in balance
Newcastle United have cancelled 103 match tickets in recent days. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Newcastle say they cancelled third-party agreements with ticket providers after it changed ownership in 2021, but the tour providers slipped through the net with no formal contract in place.

They claim to have taken immediate action after being made aware of the issue, despite the Daily Mail claiming officials referred to the third-party providers as the “usual two groups”.

The club apologised to supporters for the “oversight” and said it was committed to being “fully transparent” about the process.

More from News

Two women standing in front of entrance to Stone of Destiny Experience at perth museum
Perth Museum losing 100-plus visitors a day due to missing Stone of Destiny
Garry Doherty and Pam Grant enjoying their Caribbean holiday before the flight fiasco. Image: Supplied
Angus couple endure 60-hour Caribbean flight delay ‘nightmare’ sparked by air rage incident
A police car
Man, 29, found dead in Dundee flat
Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months
Stirling-based sunbed chain Indigo Sun.
Stirling tanning firm's video to be removed over 'misleading' sunbed cancer claims
Alistair Sinclair
Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack
An expert conservator at work on Aberlemno III Pictish standing stone. Image: Historic Environment Scotland
Toppled Angus Pictish stone gives up undiscovered centuries old secrets
The new Clintons store inside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers
A car showroom.
Dundee council blunder delays Riverside McDonald's and world buffet restaurant decisions
7

Conversation