How Dundee schools became embroiled in Newcastle United tickets row

Two Dundee schools have been caught up in a storm after being offered tickets to Newcastle United’s sold-out Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The English Premier League club last week cancelled several tickets offered to pupils at The High School of Dundee for Thursday’s blockbuster tie after backlash from supporters.

Toon fans were up in arms after it emerged the fee-paying school was set to take 45 pupils to St James’ Park, just days after 110,000 fans had been in an online queue for the remaining seats.

However, Harris Academy still planned to take pupils to the game, and parents were told the trip was still going ahead on Monday evening.

But less than 24 hours later, the plug was pulled on the trip for safety reasons, leaving pupils gutted.

The fiasco has brought into question how two Dundee schools acquired the sought-after briefs and were singled out “through no fault of their own”, according to the city’s education chief.

Which companies are behind the St James’ Park school trips?

An investigation by the Daily Mail names two tour operators that have offered Newcastle United tickets to schools in Scotland for more than a decade.

Glasgow-based Premiership Experience and Edinburgh-based PE5 Sports Tours were named as the “usual two groups” in a club email.

This was despite the Magpies claiming these companies have sailed under the radar without a formal contract in place since the 2015/16 season.

A letter sent to parents of Harris Academy on Tuesday afternoon, seen by The Courier, names Premiership Experience as the tour operator for its cancelled trip.

Premiership Experience’s website advertises packages from several English Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Owned by Kieran Coyle, nephew of former Dundee United player and Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle, Premiership Experience was set up in 2012.

According to the firm’s website, the “award-winning” firm is the UK’s top provider of Premier League tours.

It also offers performing arts, rugby, tennis, and other educational tours and set up a Shanghai office in 2016.

The Courier asked the firm on Monday how it obtains tickets for Premier League games, but did not receive a response.

Similarly, Kirkcudbright Academy in Dumfries and Galloway cancelled a trip to Saturday’s Newcastle versus Wolves clash due to safety fears.

D&G Council confirmed the tickets were organised through an external provider, PE5 Sports Tours, and said the decision to cancel the trip was made by the company.

It’s understood that the High School of Dundee’s Tyneside excursion was also organised via PE5 Sports Tours.

The fee-paying school previously said it was “approached by an approved provider” and the tickets were bought as part of a group package.

What have Newcastle United said?

After the High School of Dundee tickets came to light last week, Newcastle United initially said the club do not have any authorised resellers.

The Magpies cancelled “a number of tickets” due to a breach of terms and conditions in the wake of fan backlash.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the club confirmed a total of 103 tickets had been cancelled in recent days.

The statement explained the tickets were not connected to individual supporters, but rather a batch of tickets sold to tour organisers during the 2015/16 season for school groups.

Newcastle say they cancelled third-party agreements with ticket providers after it changed ownership in 2021, but the tour providers slipped through the net with no formal contract in place.

They claim to have taken immediate action after being made aware of the issue, despite the Daily Mail claiming officials referred to the third-party providers as the “usual two groups”.

The club apologised to supporters for the “oversight” and said it was committed to being “fully transparent” about the process.