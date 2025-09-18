Data chief defends Perth and Kinross Council FOI performance in face of investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Data chief defends Perth and Kinross Council FOI performance in face of investigation

Jillian Walker said she could "think of no occasion" the council didn't hold records they should have.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A data chief at Perth and Kinross Council has defended its Freedom of Information performance in the face of an investigation into the local authority.

Jillian Walker, the council’s data protection officer, said she could not “think of an occasion” when the council didn’t hold information it would have been expected to.

The council is currently under investigation by the Scottish Information Commissioner over concerns about its record-keeping.

The probe stems from a FOI request by The Courier into the axing of a £128k-a-year director role when it was vacated by Alison Williams after six months.

Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The council says they hold no records on the subject and claim all decisions were taken during undocumented meetings with chief executive Thomas Glen.

The national watchdog called the council’s position “astonishing” and questioned if the local authority deliberately tried to avoid scrutiny by not keeping records.

‘Not a systemic problem’

Ms Walker was answering questions at Wednesday’s scrutiny and performance committee on the council’s Freedom of Information performance.

She said: “I cannot think of an occasion where I would have expected us to hold information and in fact we don’t.

“I don’t think that is a systemic problem at the council at all.

“Whenever we don’t hold information it’s because it’s something that doesn’t apply in this area, it’s perhaps someone is confused about which public authority may hold the information.”

Scottish information commissioner David Hamilton
Scottish information commissioner David Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

At no stage did any councillor on the scrutiny committee mention the investigation launched by the information commissioner last week.

The Courier has attempted to contact the committee’s convener Councillor Colin Stewart multiple times regarding the axed director role but has heard no response.

Launching his intervention into the council’s practices, David Hamilton, the Scottish Information Commissioner, said: “At face value, the decision to abolish a director-level post – responsible for the delivery of a wide range of key public services – without a single record being kept, seems astonishing.”

‘Important to contextualise’

The FoI performance report put before councillors on Wednesday showed that only one third of all requests were responded to in full by Perth and Kinross Council.

Ms Walker explained the low figure by saying that “as minute as a name or a phone number has been removed” would be documented as a partial response.

Councillor Ian Massie also defended the council’s FOI performance.

He said: “The press have highlighted concerns about only a third of Freedom of Information requests being fully covered.

“It’s important to contextualise this within the broader operational landscape.”

Mr Massie added: “This breakdown shows that the council is making every effort to respond meaningfully to requests even when full disclosure isn’t possible.”

