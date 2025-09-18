Data chief defends Perth and Kinross Council FOI performance in face of investigation

A data chief at Perth and Kinross Council has defended its Freedom of Information performance in the face of an investigation into the local authority.

Jillian Walker, the council’s data protection officer, said she could not “think of an occasion” when the council didn’t hold information it would have been expected to.

The council is currently under investigation by the Scottish Information Commissioner over concerns about its record-keeping.

The probe stems from a FOI request by The Courier into the axing of a £128k-a-year director role when it was vacated by Alison Williams after six months.

The council says they hold no records on the subject and claim all decisions were taken during undocumented meetings with chief executive Thomas Glen.

The national watchdog called the council’s position “astonishing” and questioned if the local authority deliberately tried to avoid scrutiny by not keeping records.

‘Not a systemic problem’

Ms Walker was answering questions at Wednesday’s scrutiny and performance committee on the council’s Freedom of Information performance.

She said: “I cannot think of an occasion where I would have expected us to hold information and in fact we don’t.

“I don’t think that is a systemic problem at the council at all.

“Whenever we don’t hold information it’s because it’s something that doesn’t apply in this area, it’s perhaps someone is confused about which public authority may hold the information.”

At no stage did any councillor on the scrutiny committee mention the investigation launched by the information commissioner last week.

The Courier has attempted to contact the committee’s convener Councillor Colin Stewart multiple times regarding the axed director role but has heard no response.

Launching his intervention into the council’s practices, David Hamilton, the Scottish Information Commissioner, said: “At face value, the decision to abolish a director-level post – responsible for the delivery of a wide range of key public services – without a single record being kept, seems astonishing.”

‘Important to contextualise’

The FoI performance report put before councillors on Wednesday showed that only one third of all requests were responded to in full by Perth and Kinross Council.

Ms Walker explained the low figure by saying that “as minute as a name or a phone number has been removed” would be documented as a partial response.

Councillor Ian Massie also defended the council’s FOI performance.

He said: “The press have highlighted concerns about only a third of Freedom of Information requests being fully covered.

“It’s important to contextualise this within the broader operational landscape.”

Mr Massie added: “This breakdown shows that the council is making every effort to respond meaningfully to requests even when full disclosure isn’t possible.”