£3m Leisure and Culture Dundee job cuts suggested as staff costs spiral

A funding review of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) has suggested cutting a quarter of all jobs in a bid to save almost £3 million.

Last August Dundee City Council approved a full review of the agreements, priorities, funding and options for the beleaguered organisation amid concerns over its finances.

The arm’s-length body is responsible for running a variety of Dundee attractions and leisure facilities, including the Olympia centre.

It is funded by the management fee paid by Dundee City Council and income generated through charging for their attractions.

However, there have been mounting concerns over its financial sustainability since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has provided LACD with an additional £4.2m in the years since the pandemic to address income shortfalls.

LACD costs increasing

The funding review was conducted by Glasgow-based consultancy company EKOS.

A report on the findings is now due to go before the local authority’s city governance committee on Monday.

It reveals LACD’s expenditure rose by almost 10% in the period between 2019/20 and 2023/24.

This, in part, was driven by a 19% increase in staff costs. Figures show staffing cost the organisation £15.27m in 2023/24, which is 80% of its total costs.

The report subsequently suggests efficiency measures LACD could undertake to save money.

One option outlined is so-called “workforce realignment”.

The organisation currently has 354.6 full time equivalent (FTE) staff members.

And EKOS suggests reducing the head count by 88.54 FTE staff. This, it said, could save LACD £2.95m.

The report concludes that these savings would “help bridge the existing financial gap and reconfigure LACD into a more agile and efficient organisation”.

However, EKOS says the top-level figures are indicative rather than definitive and “further testing and development” of the job cuts proposal would be needed.

Staffing levels at sports centres considered

The review also proposed changes to staffing levels across the Olympia, Lochee pool and Dundee International Sports Centre (Disc).

The main proposed changes are:

reduction in lifeguarding numbers at end of day due to low customer numbers

closure of Disc to the public until 2pm to reflect the priority use of the facilities by Morgan Academy

The combined effect of these suggestions could bring an annual saving of up to £93,000.

Dundee councillors will discuss the report when they meet on Monday.

Afterward, council and LACD officers will likely develop a prioritised action plan based on the recommendations.