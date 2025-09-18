£3m Leisure and Culture Dundee job cuts suggested as staff costs spiral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3m Leisure and Culture Dundee job cuts suggested as staff costs spiral

An independent review into the finances of LACD was carried out by Glasgow-based consultancy firm EKOS.

By Laura Devlin
A sign in a window for leisure and culture Dundee
A review of Leisure and Culture Dundee finances was approved last year. Image: DC Thomson

A funding review of Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) has suggested cutting a quarter of all jobs in a bid to save almost £3 million.

Last August Dundee City Council approved a full review of the agreements, priorities, funding and options for the beleaguered organisation amid concerns over its finances.

The arm’s-length body is responsible for running a variety of Dundee attractions and leisure facilities, including the Olympia centre.

It is funded by the management fee paid by Dundee City Council and income generated through charging for their attractions.

However, there have been mounting concerns over its financial sustainability since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has provided LACD with an additional £4.2m in the years since the pandemic to address income shortfalls.

LACD costs increasing

The funding review was conducted by Glasgow-based consultancy company EKOS.

A report on the findings is now due to go before the local authority’s city governance committee on Monday.

It reveals LACD’s expenditure rose by almost 10% in the period between 2019/20 and 2023/24.

This, in part, was driven by a 19% increase in staff costs. Figures show staffing cost the organisation £15.27m in 2023/24, which is 80% of its total costs.

The report subsequently suggests efficiency measures LACD could undertake to save money.

One option outlined is so-called “workforce realignment”.

LACD runs the Olympia centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The organisation currently has 354.6 full time equivalent (FTE) staff members.

And EKOS suggests reducing the head count by 88.54 FTE staff. This, it said, could save LACD £2.95m.

The report concludes that these savings would “help bridge the existing financial gap and reconfigure LACD into a more agile and efficient organisation”.

However, EKOS says the top-level figures are indicative rather than definitive and “further testing and development” of the job cuts proposal would be needed.

Staffing levels at sports centres considered

The review also proposed changes to staffing levels across the Olympia, Lochee pool and Dundee International Sports Centre (Disc).

The main proposed changes are:

  • reduction in lifeguarding numbers at end of day due to low customer numbers
  • closure of Disc to the public until 2pm to reflect the priority use of the facilities by Morgan Academy

The combined effect of these suggestions could bring an annual saving of up to £93,000.

Dundee councillors will discuss the report when they meet on Monday.

Afterward, council and LACD officers will likely develop a prioritised action plan based on the recommendations.

