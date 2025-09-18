Claims former Ninewells surgeon asked ‘12-year-old boy’ for explicit images found proved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims former Ninewells surgeon asked ‘12-year-old boy’ for explicit images found proved

A tribunal has been taking place into the conduct of retired breast surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
Claims a former Ninewells surgeon asked what he thought was a 12-year-old boy for explicit images have been found proved.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) hearing has been taking place over claims Dr Douglas Brown sent inappropriate messages online.

The breast surgery specialist, who stopped working for NHS Tayside in 2022, was actually speaking to an undercover police officer in Yorkshire.

After two days of deliberations, the MPTS panel confirmed on Thursday it had found the allegations against Brown, including claims he asked the ‘child’ for a picture of his erect penis, to be proven.

Fife-based Brown, who was a breast surgeon with NHS Tayside for 23 years, retired in 2021 but continued to work with the health board in a locum capacity until 2022.

A criminal case against him was previously dropped; however, the MPTS works to a lower standard of proof.

Full list of allegations against former Ninewells surgeon found proved

The full list of allegations found proved by the MPTS is as follows:

1. Between December 1 2021 and February 8 2022, you engaged in conversations via online platforms (the Conversations) with an individual (Child A, the undercover police officer) who you:

  • Believed was a 12-year-old boy
  • Purported to accept was a 12-year-old boy

2. At all material times, you were the user of the username, which has not been made public

3. During the course of the conversations, you:

  • Asked Child A for a picture of their erect penis
  • Solicited pictures of Child A from Child A
  • Made remarks to Child A that were sexually explicit and inappropriate
  • On one or more occasion, sent an inappropriate/sexually explicit image to Child A.

4. Between August 8 2020 and October 17 2021, you undertook searches on a mobile phone and accessed websites

5. Your conduct at paragraphs 1, 3, and 4 was sexually motivated

Tribunal considers sanctions against former NHS Tayside doctor

The tribunal has yet to decide whether Brown’s fitness to practise – his ability to continue working as a doctor – has been impaired due to his actions.

The General Medical Council (GMC) counsel Rina Hill set out the watchdog’s position on Thursday.

She said: “Dr Brown’s actions fall short of what would be proper in the circumstances and it amounts to conduct that would be considered deplorable by his colleagues.”

Ms Hill added that Brown has made no admissions, either in part or in full, and submitted no evidence of remediation or insight.

She continued: “There is no evidence that there has been any repetition of the behaviour; however, given Dr Brown’s lack of remediation or insight, it is submitted that there must be a likelihood of repetition, even if that is considered to be low.

“Overall, it is submitted that a reasonable and well-informed member of the public would expect a finding of impairment to be made.

“The GMC submits that Dr Brown’s conduct can properly be described as misconduct and that his fitness to practise is impaired.”

After deciding if Dr Brown’s fitness to practise is impaired, the MPTS then has the power to impose a sanction, which could include removing Brown from the GMC register.

The tribunal previously heard how the former NHS Tayside lead breast surgeon was arrested after an investigation by Yorkshire and Humber Organised Crime Unit.

The breast surgeon worked for NHS Tayside at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A witness statement from an officer explained how they engaged with Brown on online messaging platforms Kik and Snapchat.

Police used subscriber data provided by Snapchat and IP addresses to link the accounts to the disgraced surgeon.

They were also led to an address in Scotland, the same address in Fife held on record by the GMC for Brown.

Police Scotland officers executed a search warrant at the property on April 8 2022 while the doctor and his wife were present.

He was later questioned by police in Dundee and was charged in connection with the offences on April 12.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 3 2022.

However, the case was deserted and discontinued, and no criminal case was brought against the surgeon.

The reason for the case being deserted has not been revealed.

The MPTS works to the civil standard of proof, rather than the criminal standard.

This means allegations are decided on the balance of probabilities, like in a civil court, rather than beyond reasonable doubt, as in a criminal court.

Brown declined to comment when approached by The Courier earlier this week.

The hearing continues.

