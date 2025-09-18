Claims former Ninewells surgeon asked ‘12-year-old boy’ for explicit images found proved

Claims a former Ninewells surgeon asked what he thought was a 12-year-old boy for explicit images have been found proved.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) hearing has been taking place over claims Dr Douglas Brown sent inappropriate messages online.

The breast surgery specialist, who stopped working for NHS Tayside in 2022, was actually speaking to an undercover police officer in Yorkshire.

After two days of deliberations, the MPTS panel confirmed on Thursday it had found the allegations against Brown, including claims he asked the ‘child’ for a picture of his erect penis, to be proven.

Fife-based Brown, who was a breast surgeon with NHS Tayside for 23 years, retired in 2021 but continued to work with the health board in a locum capacity until 2022.

A criminal case against him was previously dropped; however, the MPTS works to a lower standard of proof.

Full list of allegations against former Ninewells surgeon found proved

The full list of allegations found proved by the MPTS is as follows:

1. Between December 1 2021 and February 8 2022, you engaged in conversations via online platforms (the Conversations) with an individual (Child A, the undercover police officer) who you:

Believed was a 12-year-old boy

Purported to accept was a 12-year-old boy

2. At all material times, you were the user of the username, which has not been made public

3. During the course of the conversations, you:

Asked Child A for a picture of their erect penis

Solicited pictures of Child A from Child A

Made remarks to Child A that were sexually explicit and inappropriate

On one or more occasion, sent an inappropriate/sexually explicit image to Child A.

4. Between August 8 2020 and October 17 2021, you undertook searches on a mobile phone and accessed websites

5. Your conduct at paragraphs 1, 3, and 4 was sexually motivated

Tribunal considers sanctions against former NHS Tayside doctor

The tribunal has yet to decide whether Brown’s fitness to practise – his ability to continue working as a doctor – has been impaired due to his actions.

The General Medical Council (GMC) counsel Rina Hill set out the watchdog’s position on Thursday.

She said: “Dr Brown’s actions fall short of what would be proper in the circumstances and it amounts to conduct that would be considered deplorable by his colleagues.”

Ms Hill added that Brown has made no admissions, either in part or in full, and submitted no evidence of remediation or insight.

She continued: “There is no evidence that there has been any repetition of the behaviour; however, given Dr Brown’s lack of remediation or insight, it is submitted that there must be a likelihood of repetition, even if that is considered to be low.

“Overall, it is submitted that a reasonable and well-informed member of the public would expect a finding of impairment to be made.

“The GMC submits that Dr Brown’s conduct can properly be described as misconduct and that his fitness to practise is impaired.”

After deciding if Dr Brown’s fitness to practise is impaired, the MPTS then has the power to impose a sanction, which could include removing Brown from the GMC register.

The tribunal previously heard how the former NHS Tayside lead breast surgeon was arrested after an investigation by Yorkshire and Humber Organised Crime Unit.

A witness statement from an officer explained how they engaged with Brown on online messaging platforms Kik and Snapchat.

Police used subscriber data provided by Snapchat and IP addresses to link the accounts to the disgraced surgeon.

They were also led to an address in Scotland, the same address in Fife held on record by the GMC for Brown.

Police Scotland officers executed a search warrant at the property on April 8 2022 while the doctor and his wife were present.

He was later questioned by police in Dundee and was charged in connection with the offences on April 12.

He was released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 3 2022.

However, the case was deserted and discontinued, and no criminal case was brought against the surgeon.

The reason for the case being deserted has not been revealed.

The MPTS works to the civil standard of proof, rather than the criminal standard.

This means allegations are decided on the balance of probabilities, like in a civil court, rather than beyond reasonable doubt, as in a criminal court.

Brown declined to comment when approached by The Courier earlier this week.

The hearing continues.