Toppled Angus Pictish stone gives up undiscovered centuries old secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Toppled Angus Pictish stone gives up undiscovered centuries old secrets

The 1,200-year-old Aberlemno cross slab standing stone, weighing nearly two tonnes, fell during a storm in March.

By Graham Brown
An expert conservator at work on Aberlemno III Pictish standing stone. Image: Historic Environment Scotland
An expert conservator at work on Aberlemno III Pictish standing stone. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

A towering Angus Pictish monument felled during a spring storm has given up ancient secrets hidden for centuries.

In March, Aberlemno III came crashing down as high winds battered the village between Forfar and Brechin.

It is one of four standing stones there and widely regarded as one of Scotland’s most significant Pictish relics.

Aberlemno III standing stone felled during storm in Angus.
The Aberlemno cross slab crashed into a stone wall during high winds. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The cross slab stone is 2.82m tall and weighs 1.8 tonnes.

Its safe removal from the Angus site without causing further damage was a major undertaking for Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

New carvings found on base of Aberlemno stone

HES conservators assessing the full extent of the damage have now found previously unseen carvings.

Those have been concealed for centuries by the collar stone at its base.

Experts believe the clarity of the newly-discovered carvings means they may only have been exposed for 100 to 150 years of the stone’s 1,200-year history.

The painstaking process includes acoustic surveys of the stone’s condition to pinpoint fragile areas which may require work to protect them.

Repair work on Aberlemno standing stone by Historic Environment Scotland.
An acoustic survey on Aberlemno III. Image: HES

And only then will the stone be turned for the condition of its opposite face to be checked.

A triangular piece of the monument will also be repaired.

It broke off at an existing crack which was a known vulnerability previously identified through 3D scanning prior to the fall.

Early assessment has also found evidence of water boundaries where the stone has cracked.

Aerial shot of fallen Angus Pictish stone.
An aerial shot of the fallen Pictish cross slab. Image: HES

It suggests Aberlemno III may have been weakened by years of water seeping into the base.

HES says it hopes to use lessons learned from the Angus incident to protect the cross slab and other standing stones in the future.

It has also commissioned archaeological excavation of the collar stone and its immediate surroundings. Further hidden carvings may yet come to light.

‘Large task’ in dealing with damaged Angus monument

Colin Muir, senior stone conservator at HES, is leading the project.

He said: “Since Aberlemno III fell earlier this year it has required a rapid and thorough effort from specialist teams all across the organisation to secure, record, safely transport and now assess the stone.

“This work is ongoing and we still have a large task ahead of us.”

HES has also commissioned archaeological excavation of the collar stone and its immediate surroundings still in situ at Aberlemno.

That delicate operation could even reveal further hidden carvings.

Repairs to 1,200 year old Angus Pictish standing stone.
Painstaking steam cleaning is being carried out on the Angus standing stone. Image: HES

Mr Muir added: “While the circumstances that Aberlemno III has come to us in have been sad to see, it is exciting to uncover new details of this very significant monument that are unrecorded.

“We look forward to seeing what else may come to light over the course of our investigations.”

The stone toppled while in a wooden case which are placed over the Aberlemno monuments.

It led to criticism HES had not reacted quickly enough to reports the box was insecure, but the organisation rejected those claims.

More from News

Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
How Dundee schools became embroiled in Newcastle United tickets row
Two women standing in front of entrance to Stone of Destiny Experience at perth museum
Perth Museum losing 100-plus visitors a day due to missing Stone of Destiny
Garry Doherty and Pam Grant enjoying their Caribbean holiday before the flight fiasco. Image: Supplied
Angus couple endure 60-hour Caribbean flight delay ‘nightmare’ sparked by air rage incident
A police car
Man, 29, found dead in Dundee flat
Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Forthside Way will be shut between this mini-roundabout and Shore Road. Image: Google Street View
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months
Stirling-based sunbed chain Indigo Sun.
Stirling tanning firm's video to be removed over 'misleading' sunbed cancer claims
Alistair Sinclair
Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack
The new Clintons store inside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers
A car showroom.
Dundee council blunder delays Riverside McDonald's and world buffet restaurant decisions
7

Conversation