Toppled Angus Pictish stone gives up undiscovered centuries old secrets

A towering Angus Pictish monument felled during a spring storm has given up ancient secrets hidden for centuries.

In March, Aberlemno III came crashing down as high winds battered the village between Forfar and Brechin.

It is one of four standing stones there and widely regarded as one of Scotland’s most significant Pictish relics.

The cross slab stone is 2.82m tall and weighs 1.8 tonnes.

Its safe removal from the Angus site without causing further damage was a major undertaking for Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

New carvings found on base of Aberlemno stone

HES conservators assessing the full extent of the damage have now found previously unseen carvings.

Those have been concealed for centuries by the collar stone at its base.

Experts believe the clarity of the newly-discovered carvings means they may only have been exposed for 100 to 150 years of the stone’s 1,200-year history.

The painstaking process includes acoustic surveys of the stone’s condition to pinpoint fragile areas which may require work to protect them.

And only then will the stone be turned for the condition of its opposite face to be checked.

A triangular piece of the monument will also be repaired.

It broke off at an existing crack which was a known vulnerability previously identified through 3D scanning prior to the fall.

Early assessment has also found evidence of water boundaries where the stone has cracked.

It suggests Aberlemno III may have been weakened by years of water seeping into the base.

HES says it hopes to use lessons learned from the Angus incident to protect the cross slab and other standing stones in the future.

It has also commissioned archaeological excavation of the collar stone and its immediate surroundings. Further hidden carvings may yet come to light.

‘Large task’ in dealing with damaged Angus monument

Colin Muir, senior stone conservator at HES, is leading the project.

He said: “Since Aberlemno III fell earlier this year it has required a rapid and thorough effort from specialist teams all across the organisation to secure, record, safely transport and now assess the stone.

“This work is ongoing and we still have a large task ahead of us.”

HES has also commissioned archaeological excavation of the collar stone and its immediate surroundings still in situ at Aberlemno.

That delicate operation could even reveal further hidden carvings.

Mr Muir added: “While the circumstances that Aberlemno III has come to us in have been sad to see, it is exciting to uncover new details of this very significant monument that are unrecorded.

“We look forward to seeing what else may come to light over the course of our investigations.”

The stone toppled while in a wooden case which are placed over the Aberlemno monuments.

It led to criticism HES had not reacted quickly enough to reports the box was insecure, but the organisation rejected those claims.