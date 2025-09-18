Perth Thimblerow pool team ‘will learn from Blairgowrie saga’ as water seeps into £36m recreation centre

Council bosses planning the PH2O leisure pool at Thimblerow say they’ll learn from the faults that delayed the opening of the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre by 34 weeks.

It comes as the pool at the £36 million Blairgowrie building continues to cause concern.

Councillors were told a 12 litre “puddle” is forming in a technical room at the centre every day.

And the council officer in charge of the project admitted: “It is impossible to say with 100% confidence that that is not a leak.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of property services Stephen Crawford was grilled on the issues on Wednesday.

And he was asked how the problems that have beset the Blairgowrie project would influence the design and build of the £74m PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Mr Crawford said he and colleagues would “100%” learn from the Blairgowrie saga.

“It is the same team, my team, who are receiving this building and dealing with these issues who are currently writing the client’s requirements for the swimming at PH2O,” he said.

“We will look at that in light of the lessons we have learned here and will bring those through for the PH2O project.”

Blairgowrie pool design ‘not usual’ for UK

The council’s scrutiny and performance committee heard the public response to the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre has been overwhelmingly positive.

But councillors pressed Mr Crawford on the “litany of faults and issues” which led to the 34-week delay in it opening.

A representative from lead contractor BAM Construction spelled out what had gone wrong.

Problems included an initial leak at the end of 2024; flooding and pipework failures at the start of this year; the discovery of a tear and “minor unexplained penetrations” in the pool liner, as well as sealing issues in the spring; and the failure of a valve and sump pumps in the summer.

Mr Crawford admitted the design of the pool – which features a moveable floor above a steel tank with a flexible liner, as opposed to a more traditional design – is “not a usual UK installation”.

A moveable floor is also part of the plans for the pool area at the controversial Thimblerow leisure centre.

And the meeting heard the demolition of the old Blair Recreation Centre has been delayed by six months while officers establish the cause of the water which is currently seeping into the technical room.

Questions over cause of Blairgowrie pool ‘puddle’

It’s hoped this is water that was left over between the pool’s steel tank and flexible liner following previous issues.

However, bosses admit they cannot be sure it’s not a fresh fault.

“There is some residual water between the steel tank and the liner which is taking time to seep out,” said Mr Crawford.

“It is impossible to say with 100% confidence that that is not a leak.

“But the water is still coming into the technical room.

“It’s a puddle every day,” he added.

“It’s 12 litres – a very small amount given the millions of litres in a swimming pool.”

The Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opened to the public on August 29.

It was closed on Friday due to a water supply issue.