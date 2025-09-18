Perth Thimblerow pool team ‘will learn from Blairgowrie saga’ as water seeps into £36m recreation centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Thimblerow pool team ‘will learn from Blairgowrie saga’ as water seeps into £36m recreation centre

Water is continuing to seep into the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre after a leaky pool delayed its opening by 34 weeks

By Morag Lindsay
The exterior of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
Blairgowrie Leisure Centre. Image: Live Active

Council bosses planning the PH2O leisure pool at Thimblerow say they’ll learn from the faults that delayed the opening of the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre by 34 weeks.

It comes as the pool at the £36 million Blairgowrie building continues to cause concern.

Councillors were told a 12 litre “puddle” is forming in a technical room at the centre every day.

And the council officer in charge of the project admitted: “It is impossible to say with 100% confidence that that is not a leak.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of property services Stephen Crawford was grilled on the issues on Wednesday.

And he was asked how the problems that have beset the Blairgowrie project would influence the design and build of the £74m PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Thimblerow car park
The council intends to build Perth’s PH2O leisure centre and pool at Thimblerow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Crawford said he and colleagues would “100%” learn from the Blairgowrie saga.

“It is the same team, my team, who are receiving this building and dealing with these issues who are currently writing the client’s requirements for the swimming at PH2O,” he said.

“We will look at that in light of the lessons we have learned here and will bring those through for the PH2O project.”

Blairgowrie pool design ‘not usual’ for UK

The council’s scrutiny and performance committee heard the public response to the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre has been overwhelmingly positive.

But councillors pressed Mr Crawford on the “litany of faults and issues” which led to the 34-week delay in it opening.

Councillors and Live Active staff outside the new veue.
A symbolic handover took place between Council Leader Councillor Grant Laing and James Peaty from Live Active at the opening of the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A representative from lead contractor BAM Construction spelled out what had gone wrong.

Problems included an initial leak at the end of 2024; flooding and pipework failures at the start of this year; the discovery of a tear and “minor unexplained penetrations” in the pool liner, as well as sealing issues in the spring; and the failure of a valve and sump pumps in the summer.

Sign pointing to various facilities inside Blairgowire Recreation centre
The pool is just part of the leisure offering at the new Blairgowrie centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Crawford admitted the design of the pool – which features a moveable floor above a steel tank with a flexible liner, as opposed to a more traditional design – is “not a usual UK installation”.

A moveable floor is also part of the plans for the pool area at the controversial Thimblerow leisure centre.

And the meeting heard the demolition of the old Blair Recreation Centre has been delayed by six months while officers establish the cause of the water which is currently seeping into the technical room.

Questions over cause of Blairgowrie pool ‘puddle’

It’s hoped this is water that was left over between the pool’s steel tank and flexible liner following previous issues.

However, bosses admit they cannot be sure it’s not a fresh fault.

Large sports hall at Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Inside one of the sports halls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There is some residual water between the steel tank and the liner which is taking time to seep out,” said Mr Crawford.

“It is impossible to say with 100% confidence that that is not a leak.

“But the water is still coming into the technical room.

“It’s a puddle every day,” he added.

“It’s 12 litres – a very small amount given the millions of litres in a swimming pool.”

The Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opened to the public on August 29.

It was closed on Friday due to a water supply issue.

