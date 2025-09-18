St Andrews accommodation prices near £50k for 2027 Open Championship

Accommodation prices in St Andrews during the 2027 Open Golf Championship are already “stratospheric”.

A number of home owners are already advertising properties at vastly inflated costs.

One five-bedroom townhouse near the Old Course is listed on Airbnb at almost £50,000 for a six-night stay.

A week later, the same property is just £4,123 – almost 12 times cheaper.

Meanwhile, a two-bedroom beachfront apartment at St Andrews harbour will set you back £14,033 during the prestigious competition,

However, the following week it costs £2,105.

The listings come amid complaints from St Andrews locals and students that property in the town is unaffordable.

They say many people are being priced out of the market as more and homes become short-term lets.

‘More money than sense’

Few lettings websites are advertising 2027 dates so far.

However, Airbnb has several St Andrews properties listed.

The most expensive is in Murray Park, described as being “right in the middle of the magical royal burgh of St Andrews”.

The “luxury townhouse” is a five-minute walk to the Old Course.

And from July 13 to 19, it costs £49,204.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie is unimpressed.

“The rent levels for The Open are stratospheric but if people are daft enough to pay those high prices then they will have more money than sense,” he said.

“St Andrews is a special place but there are lower cost ways to enjoy it.

“We do need to work at increasing supply of local affordable housing.”

Short-term let control areas mooted

During the 2022 St Andrews Open, some accommodation owners hiked up prices by as much as 1,100%

There are more than 1,000 short-term let properties in St Andrews, 5.4% of the entire housing stock.

Fife Council has just completed a public consultation on whether to introduce short-term let control zones in some areas.

The Scottish Government introduced legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high-demand areas.

However, the sector brings in £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports 900 jobs.

And council officers have warned against implementing the powers.