St Andrews accommodation prices near £50k for 2027 Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

St Andrews accommodation prices near £50k for 2027 Open Championship

Prices have already been hiked during the week of the prestigious golf competition in two years' time.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews Old Course
St Andrews is hosting the prestigious Open golf championship in 2027. Image: David Lawrence

Accommodation prices in St Andrews during the 2027 Open Golf Championship are already “stratospheric”.

A number of home owners are already advertising properties at vastly inflated costs.

One five-bedroom townhouse near the Old Course is listed on Airbnb at almost £50,000 for a six-night stay.

A week later, the same property is just £4,123 – almost 12 times cheaper.

Tiger Woods competed at the 150th Open in St Andrews in 2022. Image: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, a two-bedroom beachfront apartment at St Andrews harbour will set you back £14,033 during the prestigious competition,

However, the following week it costs £2,105.

The listings come amid complaints from St Andrews locals and students that property in the town is unaffordable.

They say many people are being priced out of the market as more and homes become short-term lets.

‘More money than sense’

Few lettings websites are advertising 2027 dates so far.

However, Airbnb has several St Andrews properties listed.

The most expensive is in Murray Park, described as being “right in the middle of the magical royal burgh of St Andrews”.

The “luxury townhouse” is a five-minute walk to the Old Course.

And from July 13 to 19, it costs £49,204.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie is unimpressed.

“The rent levels for The Open are stratospheric but if people are daft enough to pay those high prices then they will have more money than sense,” he said.

“St Andrews is a special place but there are lower cost ways to enjoy it.

“We do need to work at increasing supply of local affordable housing.”

Short-term let control areas mooted

During the 2022 St Andrews Open, some accommodation owners hiked up prices by as much as 1,100%

There are more than 1,000 short-term let properties in St Andrews, 5.4% of the entire housing stock.

Fife Council has just completed a public consultation on whether to introduce short-term let control zones in some areas.

The Scottish Government introduced legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high-demand areas.

However, the sector brings in £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports 900 jobs.

And council officers have warned against implementing the powers.

Conversation