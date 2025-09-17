Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months

Phased road closures starting next week in Stirling’s Forthside area will be in place until mid-December, Stirling Council has announced.

The first of four phases will begin on Monday, lasting five weeks.

Forthside Way and Forth Street will be partially shut to allow the construction of further active travel routes for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Last month, the local authority said the roadworks would last from September 22 until December 5.

However, this week Stirling Council told The Courier the work is expected to take 13 weeks, meaning the three-month project should be completed by December 19.

Council ‘committed to minimising disruption’

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Riverside Active Travel, which is part of the £3 million allocated to deliver new high-quality active travel routes at Forthside, will get underway on Monday September 22 and will last 13 weeks.

“There will be four phases as part of Riverside Active Travel which will make walking, wheeling and cycling more accessible to residents and visitors, as well as improving connections to the city centre and other parts of Stirling.

“Some of the improvements are based on feedback from the local community.

“Working with the contractor, we are committed to minimising disruption as much as possible during the construction.

“The first phase of the works is scheduled for five weeks and will see a partial closure of Forthside Way and Forth Street with temporary traffic lights on Shore Road.

“All diversion routes and closures will be clearly marked.

“We have been engaging with the local community ahead of the start of the works and a letter has also been delivered to impacted residents and businesses, which includes a point of contact for any queries or concerns.

“Information on the works will also be added to the Engage Stirling website, and regular updates will be maintained with the local community throughout the duration of the construction.

“We thank all local residents for their patience and understanding in advance of the works and we look forward to working with them to maximise the opportunities and benefits of this major investment.”

