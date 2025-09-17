Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planned Stirling road closures set to last three months

Some traffic disruption should be expected until mid-December.

By Alex Watson
A partial closure of Forthside Way and Forth Street will begin on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Phased road closures starting next week in Stirling’s Forthside area will be in place until mid-December, Stirling Council has announced.

The first of four phases will begin on Monday, lasting five weeks.

Forthside Way and Forth Street will be partially shut to allow the construction of further active travel routes for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Last month, the local authority said the roadworks would last from September 22 until December 5.

However, this week Stirling Council told The Courier the work is expected to take 13 weeks, meaning the three-month project should be completed by December 19.

Council ‘committed to minimising disruption’

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Riverside Active Travel, which is part of the £3 million allocated to deliver new high-quality active travel routes at Forthside, will get underway on Monday September 22 and will last 13 weeks.

“There will be four phases as part of Riverside Active Travel which will make walking, wheeling and cycling more accessible to residents and visitors, as well as improving connections to the city centre and other parts of Stirling.

“Some of the improvements are based on feedback from the local community.

“Working with the contractor, we are committed to minimising disruption as much as possible during the construction.

“The first phase of the works is scheduled for five weeks and will see a partial closure of Forthside Way and Forth Street with temporary traffic lights on Shore Road.

“All diversion routes and closures will be clearly marked.

A closer look at the planned road closures and diversions. Image: DC Thomson

“We have been engaging with the local community ahead of the start of the works and a letter has also been delivered to impacted residents and businesses, which includes a point of contact for any queries or concerns.

“Information on the works will also be added to the Engage Stirling website, and regular updates will be maintained with the local community throughout the duration of the construction.

“We thank all local residents for their patience and understanding in advance of the works and we look forward to working with them to maximise the opportunities and benefits of this major investment.”

