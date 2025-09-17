EXCLUSIVE: Parole reforms hailed by Dundee survivor and Angus murder victim’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Parole reforms hailed by Dundee survivor and Angus murder victim’s family

Parliament voted through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill on Wednesday.

Linda McDonald with MSP Jamie Greene Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald with MSP Jamie Greene Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee grandmother who was left for dead by murderer Robbie McIntosh says she finally feels safe as parole reforms were voted through in Scotland.

Linda McDonald was speaking exclusively to The Courier after the Scottish Parliament backed long-awaited changes to the justice system on Wednesday as part of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson also welcomed the increases in transparency the reforms will bring.

The legislation changes to improve communication for victims and to shed light on parole board decisions are key elements of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

Steven Donaldson

Following the vote, Linda says she now feels confident and reassured that McIntosh is unlikely to ever be granted parole.

The major reforms mean victims will be told the reasons why a prisoner has been released.

Parliament also backed a change that forces the parole board to consider the safety and security of victims and their families when deciding whether to release an offender.

Wide-ranging and trauma-centred changes to the Victim Notification Scheme will also be implemented to allow more victims greater access to information on their cases.

Relentless campaign for change recognised

Linda has campaigned relentlessly for changes to the parole system since recovering from the brutal attack at the hands of McIntosh in 2017.

Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

She was left fighting for her life after the assault by the convicted murderer.

“I finally feel listened to and now believe it has all been worth it,” Linda told The Courier.

“At long last I feel confident, safe and reassured that McIntosh will remain behind bars.

“I now know that I must be told any reasons why he is ever granted parole – and in all honesty there are no reasons at all that are credible.”

Robbie McIntosh leaving Dundee Sheriff Court having been charged with attacking Linda. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The survivor believes that should McIntosh ever be granted parole then she will now be given the information to fight the decision with.

Linda said: “For far too long it has all been about the rights of the criminal, now, at long last, I believe that victims and their families have been listened to.

“For me and my family this removes a huge weight from our shoulders.”

‘We couldn’t speak out appropriately’

The dad of Steven Donaldson, who was brutally murdered just outside Kirriemuir, has also welcomed the move.

Bill Donaldson has also been a strong critic of the parole system that allowed one of his son’s killers, Tasmin Glass, to be granted parole halfway through her sentence for culpable homicide.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass . Image: Wullie Marr.

Eight months later, Glass was returned to prison for breaching the conditions of her release.

Bill told The Courier: “This welcome news means that in future if consideration is being given to releasing Glass on parole we have to be told why.

“On the previous occasions she has gone before the parole board we have been asked to make submissions.

“When she was released we did not know why which made it impossible for us to pass comment on judgement.”

Bill Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Steven’s dad added: “Similarly, when she was returned to prison we were asked to comment but as we did not know why this was happening we couldn’t speak out appropriately.

“Victims and their families need explanations and information and now we, hopefully, will finally be given the knowledge we need to make full and considered representations.”

‘Shaped by the voices of victims’

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the “historic legislation” would put victims at the heart of the justice system.

She said: “This legislation, which builds on progress in recent years, has been shaped by the voices of victims, survivors, their families and support organisations, and it is testimony to their tireless efforts to campaign for further improvement.

Angela Constance speaks with The Courier’s Sean O’Neil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I am grateful to those who bravely shared their experiences to inform the development of this legislation and pave a better, more compassionate path for others.”

The Courier will continue to fight for further changes to the parole system through the public consultation on parole reform launched by Ms Constance last month.

Changes open for debate in the consultation include victims and other bodies being given more rights to attend hearings, and an increase on the amount of time a prisoner must spend in prison between failed parole bids.

