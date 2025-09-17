EXCLUSIVE: Parole reforms hailed by Dundee survivor and Angus murder victim’s family

A Dundee grandmother who was left for dead by murderer Robbie McIntosh says she finally feels safe as parole reforms were voted through in Scotland.

Linda McDonald was speaking exclusively to The Courier after the Scottish Parliament backed long-awaited changes to the justice system on Wednesday as part of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson also welcomed the increases in transparency the reforms will bring.

The legislation changes to improve communication for victims and to shed light on parole board decisions are key elements of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

Following the vote, Linda says she now feels confident and reassured that McIntosh is unlikely to ever be granted parole.

The major reforms mean victims will be told the reasons why a prisoner has been released.

Parliament also backed a change that forces the parole board to consider the safety and security of victims and their families when deciding whether to release an offender.

Wide-ranging and trauma-centred changes to the Victim Notification Scheme will also be implemented to allow more victims greater access to information on their cases.

Relentless campaign for change recognised

Linda has campaigned relentlessly for changes to the parole system since recovering from the brutal attack at the hands of McIntosh in 2017.

She was left fighting for her life after the assault by the convicted murderer.

“I finally feel listened to and now believe it has all been worth it,” Linda told The Courier.

“At long last I feel confident, safe and reassured that McIntosh will remain behind bars.

“I now know that I must be told any reasons why he is ever granted parole – and in all honesty there are no reasons at all that are credible.”

The survivor believes that should McIntosh ever be granted parole then she will now be given the information to fight the decision with.

Linda said: “For far too long it has all been about the rights of the criminal, now, at long last, I believe that victims and their families have been listened to.

“For me and my family this removes a huge weight from our shoulders.”

‘We couldn’t speak out appropriately’

The dad of Steven Donaldson, who was brutally murdered just outside Kirriemuir, has also welcomed the move.

Bill Donaldson has also been a strong critic of the parole system that allowed one of his son’s killers, Tasmin Glass, to be granted parole halfway through her sentence for culpable homicide.

Eight months later, Glass was returned to prison for breaching the conditions of her release.

Bill told The Courier: “This welcome news means that in future if consideration is being given to releasing Glass on parole we have to be told why.

“On the previous occasions she has gone before the parole board we have been asked to make submissions.

“When she was released we did not know why which made it impossible for us to pass comment on judgement.”

Steven’s dad added: “Similarly, when she was returned to prison we were asked to comment but as we did not know why this was happening we couldn’t speak out appropriately.

“Victims and their families need explanations and information and now we, hopefully, will finally be given the knowledge we need to make full and considered representations.”

‘Shaped by the voices of victims’

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the “historic legislation” would put victims at the heart of the justice system.

She said: “This legislation, which builds on progress in recent years, has been shaped by the voices of victims, survivors, their families and support organisations, and it is testimony to their tireless efforts to campaign for further improvement.

“I am grateful to those who bravely shared their experiences to inform the development of this legislation and pave a better, more compassionate path for others.”

The Courier will continue to fight for further changes to the parole system through the public consultation on parole reform launched by Ms Constance last month.

Changes open for debate in the consultation include victims and other bodies being given more rights to attend hearings, and an increase on the amount of time a prisoner must spend in prison between failed parole bids.